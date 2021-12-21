Sony's new WF-C500 in-ear buds are $58 for today only at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Sony's true wireless WF-C500 earphones offer features like a comfortable fit and support for immersive 360 Reality Audio, but at the regular $100 price they're not quite a cheap gift. For today only, however, you can pick up a pair for $58, for a very substantial savings of 42 percent.

The WF-C500 sits at the bottom of Sony's true wireless earphone lineup, but it still has a rich feature set. Comfort is improved over the previous models thanks to a smaller size, IPX4 moisture rating and more secure fit, features borrowed from the high-end WF-1000XM4 model. It also comes with Sony's Digital Sound Enhancement Engine that restores detail lost when music is compressed over Bluetooth.

It also supports Sony's 360 Reality Audio if you have a supported plan on Amazon Music HD, Tidal HiFi, and others. On-board controls let you manage music, adjust volume, take calls and activate a voice assistant without the need for a phone. It delivers up to 10 hours of listening time on a charge, and a quick charge feature gives you another hour just ten minutes. The main drawback is the lack of active noise-cancellation (ANC) — normal on earphones at this price level.

If you do want ANC, Sony still has deals on its flagship wireless earphones and headphones. You can pick up the WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones with ANC for $248, or $100 off the regular price. The WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds, meanwhile, can be found right now for $248, for a savings of $32. All of those deals are limited in time, so if you need a last-minute Christmas gift, it's best to act soon.

