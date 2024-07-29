Sony's PlayStation VR2 is cheaper than ever right now

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

PlayStation 5 owners who have been on the fence about picking up the PlayStation VR2 now might be a little more tempted to do so. The virtual reality headset is on sale for $345 , which is $205 off and the lowest price we’ve seen to date.

The PS VR2, which debuted in early 2023, is one of the best headsets we’ve tested . We gave it a score of 84 in our review . The dual 2K OLED HDR displays are terrific and they deliver an effective resolution of 4K. It’s comfortable to wear for extended periods, while the likes of eye tracking and haptic feedback are welcome inclusions.

There are some significant drawbacks though. Games from the original PS VR aren’t supported on the headset unless the developer has ported them over. The current library of PS VR2 titles is small too, and Sony has not announced any future first-party titles for the headset. That said, the company has started offering PS Plus users some PS VR2 games at no extra cost. And there’s now another reason why the headset is starting to look more appealing, especially at this price.

In August, Sony will enable PC support for the headset . That will open up a far wider range of experiences for PS VR2 owners who also have a capable gaming PC. The PC adapter will cost $60 and some features, such as haptic feedback and HDR, won’t work. However, if you can stomach the trade offs, thousands of Steam VR games (including Half-Life: Alyx ) await.

