Sony's WF-1000XM3s wireless earbuds drop to an all-time low of $128

Even after two years, Sony's WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds are among the best you can buy in terms of sound quality and active noise cancellation. If the regular $200 price has been holding you back, you can now pick up a pair at Amazon and Best Buy for just $128, or 36 percent off the regular price. That's substantially lower than the $150 sale from Best Buy and Amazon last month.

With an outstanding 89 score in our Engadget review, the WF-1000XM3 took the top spot in our 2019 wireless earbuds buyer's guide. That's largely thanks to the excellent sound quality with bass that's powerful yet clear, bright highs and solid performance for all types of music. The active noise cancellation is the best in the business, blocking out most background noise, while running an excellent six hours on a charge with ANC enabled. You can even tailor that sound using Sony's companion app.

These main downside of this model is the bulky design of the buds and case, which were changed with the current $299 WF-1000XM4 model — which now tops our wireless earphone buyer's guide. Its six hours of battery life is also less than the eight hours offered by the new model. Apart from those things, however, the WF-1000XM3 model can hold its own against any wireless earphones in the areas that count. For $128, it's available at nearly 60 percent less than its successor, and substantially less than anything else that can even remotely compete.