SoundCloud buys an AI music company to help discover hidden gems

Musiio could help you find great tracks before they become hits.
May 3rd, 2022
SoundCloud wants to make it easier to find must-listen tunes buried deep in its catalog. TechCrunch notes the company has bought Musiio, an AI music curation company. The firm's technology uses AI to "listen" to songs, tag them and slot them into playlists. Ideally, this improves the chances of discovering tracks you like, whether they're from an established artist or a new bedroom DJ.

The companies didn't disclose the terms of the deal, but said Musiio would "become core" to SoundCloud's discovery system. Musiio will still offer its technology to other companies.

The two haven't revealed their exact plans or an integration timeline. However, it's easy to see advantages for both SoundCloud and listeners. The company could use Musiio's AI to spot a breakthrough artist before a label or rival service poaches them. It might also increase play counts for many songs and convince indie performers to stick around. You, meanwhile, might listen to more varied playlists and discover a breakthrough song before it reaches the charts.

