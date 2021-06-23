The 'Space Jam' sequel is getting a free tie-in game in July

Space Jam: A New Legacy is only a few weeks away, and the long-awaited sequel is getting a tie-in video game. Xbox and Warner Bros. Pictures have revealed Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game, which will debut on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on July 1st as part of the perks program. On July 15th, it'll be free to download from the Microsoft Store on Xbox.

Given that this is a Space Jam game, you'd be forgiven for thinking it's about playing basketball. Instead, it's a beat 'em up where LeBron James, Bugs Bunny and Lola Bunny battle the Goon Squad. You'll search for pieces of Legacy Code, which will help you find the secret location of the villain, a rogue AI called Al G. Rhythm. The Tune Squad can use a number of moves, including a special basketball, to defeat the bad guys.

In December, James, Xbox and Bugs Bunny asked fans to submit ideas for a game based on the film. The retro game specialists at developer Digital Eclipse mashed together one person's idea for a beat 'em up with mechanics someone else suggested. The game will arrive just before the hybrid animated/live-action movie hits theaters and HBO Max on July 16th.

Meanwhile, Microsoft has unveiled a trio of nifty, limited-edition Xbox Wireless Controllers with designs inspired by Space Jam: A New Legacy and the game. The bright Tune Squad model features one of Bugs Bunny's favorite colors, Carrot Orange, while the Goon Squad version is a black and purple number. The Serververse controller, meanwhile, looks a bit like a server schematic. They each cost $70 and will go on sale on July 8th.