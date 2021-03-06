Spotify's new personalized mixes focus on artists, genres and decades

Starting tomorrow, all free and premium Spotify users will be able access three new personalized mixes inspired by Daily Mix. The music streaming service already creates custom Daily Mixes for you by combining your favorite tracks with music it thinks you'll love. These new mix categories still start with music you've been listening to and will be updated with songs chosen by the service's algorithms. They have clearer names however, and they group tracks into playlists based on artist, genre and decade.

If you're particularly fond of 90s boy bands, for instance, Spotify will create a 90s Mix for you. Lady Gaga fan? You'll see a Lady Gaga mix, as well. In case you're in the mood to listen to a variety of artists, you can access one of the genre mixes (say, Pop Mix or R&B Mix) in your list. Spotify says the mixes will be frequently updated and will be comprised of several playlists — to listen to one, just go to Search in the "Made For You" hub.

Spotify recently made it easier to create your own playlists, as well, in case you'd rather listen to your own mix. It updated its desktop and web apps to match the feel of its mobile app, adding new controls that allow you to use an integrated search bar to look up songs and podcasts. You can now also write descriptions, upload images and drag and drop tracks into existing playlists within the desktop and web apps.