Spotify users can save individual podcast episodes to their libraries

If you’ve paid any attention to Spotify lately, you’ll know the company is pushing much of its considerable might behind podcasts. Today’s update is quite a bit more modest than acquiring huge podcast producers like The Ringer or Gimlet Media, but it should still be useful if Spotify is your podcast player of choice. Starting today, you’ll be able to save individual podcast episodes to their collection, even if you’re not subscribed to the show in question.

Found a podcast episode you want to save for later? Now you can with Your Episodes. Head to Your Library to find everything you’ve bookmarked and get listening. 🎧 pic.twitter.com/hr3uvlDuxp — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) November 16, 2020

It’s all pretty straightforward — individual episodes will get a plus button that you can tap on to save to a new “your episodes” section of the app. Previously, the “episodes” tab in the podcast library showed new episodes from things you subscribed to as well as a list of everything that’s unplayed. Now, saved episodes will live in the “your episodes” section (see the video above if you’re confused about the many different layers in Spotify’s mobile app).