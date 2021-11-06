Spotify's synchronized song lyrics are now available to everyone

After testing the feature in the US and elsewhere, Spotify has launched synchronized song lyrics for users around the world, the company announced. The new feature is coming to the "majority" of Spotify tracks for both free and premium users, and will be powered in-app by Musixmatch .

The feature will work across iOS and Android devices, desktop, TV and consoles. To use it, you tap on the "Now Playing View" on a song and swipe up from the bottom of the screen. From there, you'll see track lyrics that scroll in real time, along with a share button for social media. Spotify didn't say how many songs had the feature available, but "majority" implies more than half, at least.

Spotify has previously dabbled with lyrics, showing the stories behind them with help from Genius, but the feature was limited to a handful of songs. It also teamed up with Musixmatch previously to show lyrics, but that experiment closed down in 2016. Spotify started testing the new feature early this year, but it has actually been active in 26 markets since mid-2020, including Brazil, Mexico, Hong Kong and India.

In any case, the update puts Spotify on the level of Apple Music, which debuted its own song lyrics back in 2019, while Deezer also offers a similar feature. However, Spotify has more paid subscribers than both those services put together, meaning more people will be able to sing along to their favorite songs using the correct lyrics.