'Star Trek: Lower Decks' returns for its third season on August 25th

Paramount+ says it will kick off with a 'shocking resolution' for the season two cliffhanger.
Star Trek: Lower Decks
Paramount+

If you're missing your weekly dose of Star Trek since the first season of Strange New Worlds wrapped up, you won't have to wait much longer for another fix. Animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks will return on August 25th.

The third season has 10 episodes, with a new one arriving every Thursday. Paramount+ is promising a "shocking resolution" for the cliffhanger that capped off season two last October. The crew of the USS Cerritos will be tested "in (hilarious) ways they could never imagine," which may or may not have something to do with the consequences of stealing the ship.

The imminent return of Lower Decks should come as good news for its fans. Trekkers who prefer the live-action shows will need to remain patient, though, as the likes of Star Trek: Picard and Discovery aren't expected to return until 2023.

