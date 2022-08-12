'Star Wars Jedi: Survivor' is a direct sequel to 'Fallen Order' arriving March 17th

The first gameplay footage shows a more grown up Cal Kestis, who can wield dual lightsabers.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|12.08.22
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
December 8, 2022 9:21 PM
In this article: news, respawn, star wars jedi survivor, gaming, star wars jedi, respawn entertainment, games, star wars, video games
Cal Kestis and BD-1 in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Respawn Entertainment

The Game Awards is often full of surprise announcements and reveals but one thing we knew going into this year's ceremony is that it would provide a first look at Star Wars Jedi: Survivor gameplay. The game takes place five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. Fittingly, the trailer shows an older and more rugged Cal Kestis, who's now a Jedi Knight. 

You'll journey to new planets in the Star Wars galaxy, each of which has unique biomes and enemies. You'll have fresh gear, skills and abilities at your disposal to help you survive these worlds. For one thing, Cal will be able to wield two lightsabers at once. He'll also have an ascension cable for vertical traversal and the ability to tame and ride creatures.

The trailer for the next entry in Respawn's Dark Souls-inspired series closed with a release date. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will arrive on current-gen systems on March 17th, adding another prominent title to what's shaping up to be a busy first quarter for major game releases.

