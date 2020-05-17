Fraud ring uses stolen data to scam unemployment insurance programs

Fraudsters are taking advantage of both data breaches and weaknesses in government online systems to commit scams on a large scale. KrebsOnSecurity has obtained a Secret Service memo revealing that a sophisticated Nigerian crime ring has been using a “substantial” database of stolen identity data to file bogus unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a federal investigator talking to KOS, the perpetrators were effectively taking advantage of poor security measures in numerous states, such as their inability to detect multiple applications from the same internet address.

The ring also relies heavily on “mules” to launder the money. In the past, many of these conduits were previously the victims of internet romance scams.