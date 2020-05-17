Latest in Gear

Image credit: baona via Getty Images

Fraud ring uses stolen data to scam unemployment insurance programs

It underscores weaknesses in online security.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
1h ago
Comments
55 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Handcuffs lying on american dollars, financial crime concept.
baona via Getty Images

Fraudsters are taking advantage of both data breaches and weaknesses in government online systems to commit scams on a large scale. KrebsOnSecurity has obtained a Secret Service memo revealing that a sophisticated Nigerian crime ring has been using a “substantial” database of stolen identity data to file bogus unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a federal investigator talking to KOS, the perpetrators were effectively taking advantage of poor security measures in numerous states, such as their inability to detect multiple applications from the same internet address.

The ring also relies heavily on “mules” to launder the money. In the past, many of these conduits were previously the victims of internet romance scams.

The campaign comes at a particularly bad time when the pandemic has forced a record number of people out of work. These scams force governments to look into scams right at a moment when many legitimate claimants — in at least one case, officials have needed to halt payments after discovering phony claims.

It’s not clear what action (if any) American authorities can take to stop the fraud. However, the scams underscore the importance of protecting against identity theft, both for individuals and companies. They also make clear that governments need to tighten online security for unemployment and other systems that require sensitive info — strict safeguards for data don’t matter if there aren’t enough checks to make sure it’s being used properly.

In this article: fraud, internet, security, Unemployment, Unemployment insurance, scam, data theft, data, Data breach, Nigeria, Covid-19, coronavirus, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
55 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Dyson finally unveils its cancelled electric car

Dyson finally unveils its cancelled electric car

View
Facebook users in the US can create custom avatars starting today

Facebook users in the US can create custom avatars starting today

View
NASA crowdsourcing helps build a better Moon digging robot

NASA crowdsourcing helps build a better Moon digging robot

View
Readers tell us why the Echo Show 5 is their ideal smart display

Readers tell us why the Echo Show 5 is their ideal smart display

View
X-37B space plane launches on its most ambitious mission to date

X-37B space plane launches on its most ambitious mission to date

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr