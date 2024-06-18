Super Mario Party Jamboree comes to Switch in October

The newest title in the Mario Party series was revealed in this morning's Nintendo Direct stream : Super Mario Party Jamboree is rolling its way over to Nintendo Switch on October 17.

Super Mario Party Jamboree will feature 110 minigames and five new game boards that are part of a large island resort: Rainbow Galleria, Roll ‘Em Raceway, King Bowser’s Keep, Mega Wiggler’s Tree Party and Goomba Lagoon. Each board presents different gameplay mechanics and environmental hazards. For example, a lucky roll of the Turbo Dice allows you to move up to 40 spaces in Roll ‘Em Raceway, while the tide can change your route in Goomba Lagoon. Some minigames will have you shake the Joy-Con controllers, while others require you to tilt them.

To spice things up, Mario’s Rainbow Castle from Mario Party and Western Land from Mario Party 2 are being added as maps for fans to revisit. What’s more, up to 20 players can play with each other online in a new competitive racing mode called the Koopathlon.