Super Nintendo World opens at Universal Studios Hollywood in early 2023

Universal Studios Hollywood is aiming to open Super Nintendo World sometime in early 2023, the theme park tweeted today. The Nintendo-themed amusement park is currently being built inside the existing Universal Studios theme park in California, and will feature rides, games and an immersive environment modeled after the Super Mario video game franchise. According to Disney Parks news site WDWNT , construction is currently underway on Bowser’s Castle and other areas of the park.

The theme park also released a sneak preview of its signature ride, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, where riders will collect coins and throw shells in order to defeat Team Bowser. Riders will don Mario hats and special AR goggles while aboard a four-seat Mario Kart-style vehicle. The same ride is also a part of Super Nintendo World Japan , which opened last year.

“Ready to experience Mario Kart like never before? Put on the special goggles and battle Team Bowser on iconic Mario Kart courses alongside Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach,” says a description of the ride on the theme park’s website.