Sweet, there’s going to be another season of Delicious in Dungeon

Delicious in Dungeon just wrapped up its first season on Netflix, and we now have confirmation that there will be another. The studio behind the show shared on social media this week that a season two is coming, and it’s already in production. The anime, based on the manga by Ryoko Kui, follows a group of broke adventurers who end up eating monsters along their quest to save their friend from the belly of a dragon. It’s one of the most unexpectedly delightful things I’ve watched recently and, despite the questionable ingredients that often go into the meals, has some truly top-tier examples of mouthwatering anime foods.

🐲 DELICIOUS IN DUNGEON SEASON 2 🐲



🔥 Now in production! We want to thank you for supporting #DeliciousinDungeon!



🍴 Please continue to support the series and share your love for the series! pic.twitter.com/OtvyulNFGD — Delicious in Dungeon - Official (@dun_meshi_en) June 13, 2024

Delicious in Dungeon is produced by the Japaneses animation studio, Trigger, Inc. The first season got a 24-episode run with weekly releases, but it’s all available and ready for binge-watching now if you haven’t gotten around to it yet. The final episode dropped on Thursday. Just don’t go into it hungry.