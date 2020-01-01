TCL fleshes out its mobile line-up with two affordable tablets

TCL started selling smartphones under its own banner for the first time just this year -- now it's looking to repeat that feat with tablets. The Chinese electronics giant revealed the TCL 10 TABMAX and TABMID at what remains of IFA 2020 today, and if their (incredibly awkward) names haven't already given things away, one of these things is much more interesting than the other.
The TABMAX's 10.36-inch IPS LCD screen makes it the clear standout here -- like the company's smartphones, the TABMAX uses TCL's NXTVISION image processing to try and crank up detail and saturation. (How well this works on a bigger screen remains is still unclear, since we haven't seen one in person yet.) The display features don't end there, either: The company says the tablet offers "intelligent eye protection" that includes blue light reduction and visual warnings when your face gets too close to the screen.