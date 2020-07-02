Latest in Gear

Best Buy sale knocks 50 percent off a TCL 8-series Roku TV

Get one of the newest TVs with mini LED tech for $1,000.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
12m ago
TCL 8-series smart TV
TCL
Best Buy’s exclusive sale on TCL 8-series Roku TVs is back for the July 4th weekend. Now you can get the 65-inch 8-series smart TV for $1,000 and the huge 75-inch 8-series smart TV for $1,800. That’s up to 50 percent off their normal prices and some of the best prices we’ve seen on a couple of the newest TVs available from TCL. The last time they dropped this low was in early May.

Buy TCL 65-inch 8-series TV at Best Buy - $1,000

Buy TCL 75-inch 8-series TV at Best Buy - $1,800

The 8-series Roku TVs came out at the end of last year and they use quantum-dot LED and mini LED technology. The former promises better color performance while the latter uses more than 25,000 individual lights to achieve "highly precise local dimming" and "smooth, uniform and bright illumination." It also makes the 8-series stand out from the previous 6-series TVs, which use standard backlighting technology with contrast control zones instead.

Being some of TCL’s most premium TVs, the 8-series sets support HDR10, HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma), Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos as well. You can also use certain smartphones to more accurately calibrate the TV’s colors. And since these are Roku TVs, they are compatible with Roku’s own voice assistant as well as Alexa and the Google Assistant, letting you ask your preferred virtual helper to do things like turn on and off the television. Both TVs included in this sale also come with a Roku voice remote in the box.

Admittedly, $1,000 is a lot to spend on a TV, but you get what you pay for with these large 8-series sets. Unlike last time these TVs went on sale, you have a bit more time to decide if you want to take the plunge — Best Buy’s sale lasts through July 5.

