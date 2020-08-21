TCL's 8-series Roku TVs are half off again at Best Buy

Buy 75-inch TCL 8-series TV at Best Buy - $1,500

Yes, even on sale, these are expensive TVs. However, the 8-series has most of the newest technology you’d expect in a smart TV. It uses quantum-dot LED to achieve better color performance and mini LED technology to create brighter, more uniform backlighting. These TVs also have most premium features you’d expect, including support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, HDR10 and Hybrid Log Gamma. Not only will all the TV shows and movies you watch look and sound great, but you can also turn on Auto Game Mode to get smooth, low-latency gameplay.

Since these are Roku TVs, you’ll also get the smart features like voice control with Amazon’s Alexa and the Google Assistant. We also appreciate that both of the discounted TV sets have four HDMI ports, making it much easier to connect multiple devices. While there are plenty of more affordable TCL Roku TVs out there, the 8-series sets can be good investments for those that spend a lot of time binge-watching shows, having movie nights and the like and want the newest possible technology with which to do so.

