TCL's $20,000 115-inch QD-Mini LED TV comes with a ticket to the Super Bowl

TCL’s massive 115-inch QD-Mini LED TV is finally available to consumers, after being unveiled back in January. This is officially the world’s largest QD-Mini LED TV and can be purchased directly from TCL or via select retailers throughout the country.

The thing costs $20,000, which is around the price of 8,000 cups of coffee, but it does come with the option for some truly unique add-ons. Early buyers can choose from a selection of bonuses, which include a ticket to Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

There’s no airfare included, but Super Bowl tickets don’t come cheap. The promotion also provides just a single ticket, so there will be no loved ones to enjoy the experience with. On the plus side, you’ll get to hang out with a bunch of strangers who also spent $20,000 on a TV. TCL promises shared “unique experiences” with other financially irresponsible people who attend the championship game, but didn’t get into any details.

If football isn’t your bag, the company has a selection of other perks available. Purchasers can attend a movie premiere at the famous TCL Chinese Theatre (formerly Grauman's Chinese Theatre) which includes two round-trip plane tickets and hotel accommodations. This also features a walk on the red carpet and a private opera box.

Other options include a concert at SoFi stadium and a trip to LA to visit Activision to see how the Call of Duty sausage gets made. Finally, there’s an all-expenses paid trip to Las Vegas to attend the Consumer Electronics Show (CES.) We head there every year and it’s a sweaty, anxiety-filled mess. Go for the Super Bowl or movie premiere if you have $20,000 to drop.

As for actual TV specs, the TCL 115QM89 boasts Quantum Dot technology, a 6.2.2 channel speaker system and an AIPQ ULTRA processor for high-quality and crisp images. It also features 20,000 dimming zones to help shadows and highlights appear more defined. For the math wizards out there, that amounts to $1 per dimming zone.

