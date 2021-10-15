Tesla opens Model Y pre-orders in the UK for early 2022 delivery

The Long Range All-Wheel-Drive model starts at £54,990.
Kris Holt
10.15.21
@krisholt

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
October 15th, 2021
In this article: electric vehicle, uk, news, transportation, ev, model y, tesla, pre-order, tomorrow, united kingdom
SHANGHAI, CHINA - APRIL 20: A Tesla Model Y car is on displayed during the 19th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition, also known as Auto Shanghai 2021, at National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) on April 20, 2021 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Zhe Ji/Getty Images)
Zhe Ji via Getty Images

Tesla will soon bring the Model Y to the UK. The company has opened pre-orders for the EV in the country, with deliveries expected to start in early 2022, according to an email to customers spotted by Elektrek.

The original plan was to start Model Y deliveries in Europe after Tesla started making them at its Berlin Gigafactory. However, Tesla has brought Model Y EVs from its Shanghai production facility to some European markets.

Most countries in Europe drive on the right, but the UK and Ireland stick to the left, so the steering wheel is generally on the right there. Gigafactory Berlin is supposed to start making Model Ys as soon as next month. Still, it's unclear whether Tesla will make Model Ys for the UK there or ship them from China.

The Model Y starts at £54,990 for the Long Range All-Wheel-Drive model and £64,990 for a Performance one, according to Tesla's configurator. Enhanced Autopilot costs £3,400 and the Full Self-Driving Capability add-on is £6,800, but that feature is in beta.

