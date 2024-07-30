Tesla recalls 1.8 million vehicles over risk of detached hoods

Tesla has issued a recall on 1.8 million vehicles across the United States, Reuters reports, a sizeable number even for a company that is no stranger to this turn of events. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced the recall due to a risk of software failure to notify individuals of a detached hood.

A hood that isn't properly secured could detach while a person is driving and block their view. Tesla has issued an over-the-air software update that should fix the issue. The recall is on select Model 3, Model S and Model X vehicles from 2021 to 2024. It also impacts Model Y vehicles from 2020-2024.

This year has already seen a range of Tesla recalls. In January, 200,000 cars were recalled because of a malfunctioning backup camera, and in February, the number beat even this recall, with two million vehicles flagged for too small warning light text. May saw 125,000 vehicles with seatbelt issues, and June brought faulty windshield wipers and trim for 12,000 of Tesla's Cybertrucks.