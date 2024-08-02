Tesla sued over fatal Autopilot crash

The deceased's parents say the driver assistant tech and other safety features are 'defective and inadequate'.

Tesla is facing yet more legal action over Autopilot after the parents of a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash involving a Model 3 sued the company. The plaintiffs, who also sued the driver of the Tesla, claimed that the car's driver assistant tech and other safety measures are “defective and inadequate.”

The plaintiffs argued in the complaint, which was obtained by Reuters , that Autopilot sensors and cameras “should have identified the hazard posed by" the motorcycle. Autopilot was engaged when the Model 3 struck the back of Landon Embry's motorcycle at 75-80 miles per hour in Utah in 2022. Embry died at the scene.

His parents also claim the Model 3 driver was tired and that "a reasonably prudent driver, or adequate auto braking system, would have, and could have slowed or stopped without colliding with the motorcycle." Tesla does not have a public relations department that can be reached for comment.