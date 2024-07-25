That Disney+, Hulu and Max streaming bundle is now available

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

We knew it was coming and now it’s here. Disney has entered into a partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery to offer an ad-free streaming bundle that includes Disney+, Hulu and Max. The combo pack costs $30 per month, which is a savings of $6 per month when you add it all up. A Disney+ and Hulu bundle costs $20 per month and ad-free Max costs $16 per month, so this is a pretty good deal.

If you want to save even more money and don’t mind lengthy ad breaks interrupting prestige dramas that weren’t made with advertisements in mind, there’s an ad-filled version of this bundle available for $17 per month. You still get access to all of the content from the three streamers. You also get a bunch of ads. This is likely the most budget-friendly way to get your eyeballs on Game of Thrones and Star Wars content.

Speaking of, Disney+ is the home to all things Star Wars, including The Acolyte, which has proven to be a pretty big hit for the platform and a great showcase for laser sword tomfoolery. The platform is also Marvel HQ, with Agatha All Along and that new Daredevil show premiering in the near future.

In my humble opinion, Disney+ would be well-served by developing some decent shows outside of its two tentpole franchises, but that’s where Hulu comes in. This streamer is home to a little global phenomenon called The Bear, in addition to the cringefest Pen15, the cartoon Solar Opposites and much more. Hulu also streams TV shows the day after they air from networks like FX and ABC. That means you can use it to watch both Shōgun and Abbott Elementary.

As for Max, you know the drill. It’s HBO that for some reason has been rebranded to suit some corporate mandate nobody quite understands. That means access to the iconic cable network’s entire catalog, including The Sopranos, Game of Thrones, The Wire and so much more. It also streams new shows like House of the Dragon and The Regime.

Disney also owns ESPN, which is currently prepping a new streaming sports service by teaming up with Warner Bros. Discovery and Fox Sports. This joint operation will stream events from the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA when it launches later this year.