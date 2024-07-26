The 10th-generation iPad is back down to $300, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals

Once the dust settled after Apple's release of new four new iPads, the 10th-generation iPad was still standing as the brand's entry-level tablet. It then received a permanent price drop to $349 and for Prime Day it went even lower to $299. Now it's selling for a dollar more, or $300 at Amazon.

We gave it the tablet a review score of 85 after its launch in October 2022, praising the improved performance, solid battery life and upgraded design. It’s also the budget pick in our iPad buying guide.

You can also get the brand new iPad Air for the same price as Prime Day. The 11-inch model with 128GB of storage is down to $559, which is a $40 discount and matches the lowest price yet. We called the new iPad Air “the iPad to get” in our review this May and it’s the Apple tablet we recommend for most people in our buyer’s guide.