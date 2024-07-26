Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The 10th-generation iPad is back down to $300, plus the rest of this week's best tech deals
Deals this week include discounts on gear from Apple, Nintendo, Samsung, Anker and more.
As we've seen in years past, once Amazon's Prime Day ends, many of the deals evaporate. But one week after the sale frenzy (both from Amazon and other retailers) we're still seeing quite a few deals that have either stayed true to their event pricing or have come up with a fresh discount after the fact. Right now, the budget pick in our iPad guide is just $1 more than the low it hit last week. Our favorite pair of budget earbuds is also just a buck more than the Prime Day low. And, as of this writing, Amazon is still offering a free $300 gift card if you order the new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 that just started shipping on Wednesday. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.
Apple iPad (10th generation)$300$349Save $49
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 + $300 Amazon Gift Card$1,900$2,320Save $420
Anker Soundcore Space A40$50$80Save $30 with coupon
Nintendo Switch™ Lite (Timmy and Tommy's Aloha edition)$159$199Save $40
UE Wonderboom 3$60$100Save $40
Apple AirTag$24$29Save $5
Apple MacBook Pro (2023, M3)$1,399$1,599Save $200
Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2$22$30Save $8
Nestout Outdoor power bank with solar panel and LED lamp$177$208Save $31
Anker PowerConf C200 2K webcam$48$60Save $12
TheraGun Mini Massage Gun$149$199Save $50
iRobot Roomba Combo Robot Vacuum$200$275Save $75
Once the dust settled after Apple's release of new four new iPads, the 10th-generation iPad was still standing as the brand's entry-level tablet. It then received a permanent price drop to $349 and for Prime Day it went even lower to $299. Now it's selling for a dollar more, or $300 at Amazon.
We gave it the tablet a review score of 85 after its launch in October 2022, praising the improved performance, solid battery life and upgraded design. It’s also the budget pick in our iPad buying guide.
You can also get the brand new iPad Air for the same price as Prime Day. The 11-inch model with 128GB of storage is down to $559, which is a $40 discount and matches the lowest price yet. We called the new iPad Air “the iPad to get” in our review this May and it’s the Apple tablet we recommend for most people in our buyer’s guide.
The new Samsung Galaxy devices have already dropped, but the pre-order deal that Amazon was offering is still live. The retailer is offering a $300 gift card to anyone who pre-orders the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6. The bundle is available for $1,900 thanks to a six percent discount on the 512GB model (originally $2,020).
We've already had a chance to review the new folding phone and gave it an 86 in our review. We like the lighter build, bright and colorful display and stylus support. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip makes it fast and responsive and a larger vapor chamber in the inside makes it stay cooler even through long sessions.
The more affordable Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has also held onto its pre-order deal, getting you the 512GB model and a $200 Amazon gift card for $1,100. it goes for $1,220 on its own.
The Anker Soundcore Space A40 are on sale for around a dollar more than the buds went for on Prime Day. Only now, you'll have to click an on-page coupon to get an additional 15 percent off the $59 sale price. If you can handle the extra step, you'll pay just over $50 for our overall favorite pair of budget earbuds.
The Space A40 pack the performance and features you'd expect from a far more expensive set of buds. They have a warm and pleasant sound and excellent ANC. You can connect two devices simultaneously and the case supports wireless charging. They have a decent water-resistance rating and the connection is reliable. While we wish they offered auto-pausing and the mice was a little better on calls, those are minor grievances on an otherwise great pair of earbuds.
The Nintendo Switch Lite handheld gaming console is still on sale for $159 from Walmart. We first noticed the sale during Prime Day but it looks like its still going strong. This version has an Animal Crossing-inspired design with an aqua blue colorway and a leaf pattern on the back. It also comes with a full game download of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
The Nintendo Switch Lite came out in 2019, and we gave it a 90 in our review. It's smaller and more comfortable to hold than the regular Switch, which makes it great for traveling or commuting. It has 5.5-inch screen with a 720p display. and you'll get a little over four hours of play on a charge.
Of course the console is about five years old now, and the Switch 2 is widely expected in the next year or so. Though a new Lite edition probably won't arrive at the same time. It's something to keep in mind, but if you want an easy to carry handheld with a particularly fun game at a great price, this is a good bet.
The Wonderboom 3 is going for $60, which is $3 more than the low it sold for on Prime Day. Still a good deal for one of the speakers on our best Bluetooth speaker list. It's tiny yet powerful and delivers the biggest sound of the speakers we tested in its size range. It has a cute barrel shape, goes for up to 14 hours on a charge and not only has an IP67 waterproof rating, it also floats.
Of course, there's a new version of the Wonderboom that likely explains the deep discount, but that one isn't on sale.
The Apple AirTag is on sale at Walmart and Amazon for the same price it sold for on Prime Day. Instead of the usual $29 it's $24 instead.
It's our favorite Bluetooth trackers for iPhone users, mainly because of Apple’s vast Find My network. If you lose something with an AirTag on it, the tracker will anonymously ping nearby iPhones to triangulate its whereabouts. You’ll then get a notification when it's found and your phone will lead you right to the tag's using directions in Apple Maps and, when you're close enough, ultrawideband tech to point you right to it.
Yet another Apple product that hasn't jumped back to its going rate after Prime day is the M3-equipped MacBook Pro. Right now, Amazon is selling the 14-inch model with the M3 chip, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage for $1,399, or $200 off.
The 14-inch model with the M3 Pro chip, 18GB of memory and 512GB of storage is down to $1,699, instead of $1,999. And the 16-inch Pro with the same chip and specs is now $1,999, down from the $2,499 MSRP.
We gave both the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro laptops scores of 90 in our review upon their debut, praising the amazing screens, fast chips and solid port selection.
The 2024 13-inch MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is $1,099 at B&H Photo, which is $200 off. The base model with a 8GB/256GB configuration is down to $999.
The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag2 is our pick for the best Bluetooth tracker for Samsung users. It's reliable, easy to set up, and the finding network is large, relying on nearby Samsung phones to anonymously ping your lost items. The fobs themselves are also cuter than any of the other trackers I tested. Just note that they only work with Samsung's variety of Android smartphones.
Right now a single fob is down to $22, which is $8 under the list price and about $2 more than the lowest price it sold for during Prime Day.
A bundle that includes our favorite power bank for the outdoors is on sale. With it, you get the Nestout Outdoor 15,000 mAh power bank, which happens to be drop-proof and waterproof (once you screw on the caps) along with a light that attaches to one of the port clusters and a stand for the battery. Together, they create a little upright lantern. Also included is a portable four-panel solar charger that unfurls from an included case and comes complete with feet at the back so you can angle it towards the sun.
When I tried out the panel, it refilled the empty battery to 40 percent in about three hours. Considering the size of the panels, that's not too shabby. As for the battery itself, it gave nearly three full charges to an iPhone 11 and took about two hours per refill. That's not the fastest of the batteries we've tested, but the performance is still solid and the rugged exterior make it a good camping companion.
Right now, our favorite budget webcam is seeing a 20 percent discount. The Anker PowerConf C200 is down to $48 from $60, which is a record low. With it, you get many of the same perks as the more expensive models, like an adjustable 95-degree field of view and software that lets you dial in the brightness and sharpness.
The dual stereo mics capture audio clearly, and there's a physical shutter for privacy. It can be a little tricky to get the angle adjusted just right, but that's a minor gripe for an otherwise great conference confidence booster.
The TheraGun mini is still on sale for $149, which is the same price it went for on Prime Day. The runners on our staff recommend this in our guide to gifts for runners because its compact size makes it easy to target sore areas. We also like the three included attachments and comparatively affordable price — especially when it's on sale.
iRobot makes some of our top-recommended robot vacuums and this combo vac/mop is the most affordable two-in-one the brand makes. Right now it's $200, which is about $10 more than it sold for on Prime Day, but represents a 27 percent discount on a wet/dry Roomba from a reliable brand. There's no auto-empty features but if you're OK with a little manual upkeep, this could help keep your floors cleaner with low effort.
