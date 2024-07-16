The 17 best Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals on gadgets we've tested in 2024

The Ninja Creami ice cream maker is on sale for $150, which is $50 off the list price and within a dollar of its all-time low. The machine earned a high score of 90 in our review, with our reviewer saying it “makes your frozen dreams come true.”

He liked how quickly and easily it made ice cream, and was impressed with its ability to make other treats, like sorbets and froyo. And even though this took up a bit of space in his small kitchen, it's something he's willing to make room for.