The 17 best Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals on gadgets we've tested in 2024
Prime Day kitchen deals include plenty of our favorite cooking essentials.
Amazon’s Prime Day sale rolls out discounts in every category, including kitchenware and consumer electronics. At Engadget, we’re interested in the intersection of those two departments and have tested dozens of smart appliances like , and as well as lower tech stuff like . We’re happy to report that many of the cooking gadgets we recommend are currently on sale for Prime Day, and we’ve gathered the best kitchen tech deals here.
As with all Engadget tech deals coverage, we almost exclusively highlight discounts on gear we've tested or have otherwise used and know to be worthy of your money. We cross-checked our guides and reviews with the Prime Day deals Amazon has put forth to come up with what you see here. And we'll update these deals roundups throughout both days of Amazon's Prime Day sale.
Best Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals
The Ninja Creami ice cream maker is on sale for $150, which is $50 off the list price and within a dollar of its all-time low. The machine earned a high score of 90 in our review, with our reviewer saying it “makes your frozen dreams come true.”
He liked how quickly and easily it made ice cream, and was impressed with its ability to make other treats, like sorbets and froyo. And even though this took up a bit of space in his small kitchen, it's something he's willing to make room for.
In our guide to our favorite kitchen gadgets we name the Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender one of the best bets for just about any kitchen. It’s listed at $380 but is now $50 off and down to $330, which is about $50 more than the all-time low.
It’s still an expensive purchase, but one that impressed us with its ability to make even the toughest ingredients smooth and creamy.
A smaller and more affordable version of the top pick from our guide is the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano. It’s on sale for $100 with a list price of $149. This won over one of our editors once she realized it was good for making far more than just high-precision steaks.
The budget pick from our sous vide guide is Instant Pot’s Accu Slim Sous Vide which is currently down to $68, which is within a couple of dollars of its all-time low.
We think this stick from the makers of the ubiquitous Instant Pot is a great starting point for those just getting into sous vide cooking. The controls are simple and the clamp is easy to use, plus the 800-watt heater is plenty capable of maintaining a consistent temp.
The premium sous vide pick in our guide comes from Breville. The brand’s Joule Turbo Sous Vide Machine usually sells for $250 but Prime Day pricing brings it to a slightly more affordable $200, which happens to be its lowest price yet.
It has a powerful 1,100-watt heater and a new Turbo mode to cut down on cooking times. Just note that you’ll need your phone to control it via the companion app as there are no built-in controls.
The Mannkitchen Pepper Cannon is now 20 percent off and down to $160, which matches the low it hit last Black Friday. True, that's still pretty pricy for what amounts to a hand-crank grinder, but in our experience, it may be worth it for passionate cooks.
One of our senior reporters called the grinder one of his favorite kitchen gadgets. While he admits it’s a rather indulgent purchase, it does rather impressively crank out far more pepper per turn than other mills, and the grind coarseness is highly adjustable to perfectly pepper your recipes.
The is our for anyone looking for a good dual-zone air fryer. After testing it, we think it works best for those with larger kitchens as it takes up a lot of space. But if you’re cooking for a lot of people at once, its capacity and ability to simultaneously cook two different foods at different temps will definitely come in handy.
It also preheats nearly instantly and has a special feature that ensures the two different foods are ready and hot at the same time. It typically sells for as much as $230, but right now it’s going for $180, which is about $40 more than it sold for last Black Friday.
The Instant Vortex Plus 6QT Air Fryer is our overall top pick for an air fryer because it heats up quickly, cooks food evenly and has a nifty window that lets you peek on your dishes. The “Odor Erase” technology does a pretty good job of tamping down cooking smells, but we found it didn't eliminate them completely.
Thanks to Prime Day, the six-quart air fryer is now just $127, which is a decent discount off its $170 list price, though we’ve seen it go as low as $72.
The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is now $300 after Prime Day takes 25 percent off the $400 list price — that’s the lowest price we’ve seen over the past year.
The Breville Smart Oven is what we recommend for an air fryer and toaster oven combo. It’s huge, with the capacity to accommodate a five-quart dutch oven, which almost makes it an auxiliary oven — ideal for those who entertain or are cooking for a crowd.
Despite the "smart" in the name, this isn't app-connected, rather, the term refers to internal technologies that adjust and direct the heat as you cook.
The KitchenAid variable speed corded hand blender is the corded version of one of our favorite immersion blenders . Right now, it’s $25 off and on sale for $45, which matches the low for the past year, but we've seen this particular price quite a few times, so it's not necessarily a Prime Day-related promo.
Like its wireless sibling, this version also has a variable speed feature that changes the harder you squeeze the trigger for a more precise blend. We’re also fans of the included pan guard to prevent scratches and the included dishwasher-safe blending jar.
The Vitamix Immersion Blender is our pick for a countertop alternative in our guide to immersion blenders. Right now, a three-piece set that includes a whisk attachment and a storage case is just $130, which is less than the sale price of the blender by itself. At full price, the set goes for $170.
Vitamix's hand-held machine has one of the most powerful motors we tried and the unique head not only maximizes the pull to better incorporate ingredients, it also fits inside a one-quart jar for more convenient mixing.
Another pick from our kitchen gadget guide is KitchenAid's Artisan 5-quart stand mixer. For Prime Day, a bundle with a flex-edge beater is on sale for $350. That’s $100 less than you’d pay for the blender alone and $125 less than the bundle goes for at full price.
The Artisan series mixers have been a favorite of home bakers for years because they're durable. powerful and look good on a countertop. The long list of available attachments make it much more than a unitasker, too.
The Breville Juice Fountain Plus impressed us with its ability to extract juice from the driest of veggies and right now for Prime Day it’s $50 off and selling for $130, which is about $5 more than it went for last Prime Day.
We found it relatively easy to clean — as long as you do it immediately after you juice — and the motor inside is remarkably powerful. It takes up a fair amount of space, but makes delicious and healthy juice with little effort.
Another small kitchen gadget we recommend for anyone interested in baking is the Amazon Basics Digital Kitchen Scale. It’s down to $9 for Prime Day.
We like it because it’s compact, but can handle up to 11 pounds. Plus it easily switches pounds, grams and fluid ounces. It's a nice-to-have tool for cooking, and indispensable for baking.
The is down to $56 instead of $70 for Prime Day, which matches the lowest price we’ve seen this year.
The electric kettle on one of our editors’ tiny countertop because it has different built-in temperature settings for different types of drinks, and the neck makes it ideal for Chemex-made coffee.
The Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker is also on sale right now. You can get this popular coffee companion for just $43 instead of the $47 list price. It’s another pick from our small gadget guide. We like that it takes up less space than a drip machine while producing considerably better-tasting coffee.
Those who prefer bubbles when they drink can pick up a SodaStream Art Bundle which is now down to $105 instead of the everyday price of $199, which is a new low. The set includes the sparkling water machine, two 60-liter CO2 cylinders, two dishwasher-safe bottles and two bottles of flavor drops.
