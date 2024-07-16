The Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet is on sale for a record low of $140 for Prime Day 2024

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day has arrived and it's brought a ton of discounts on Amazon's own devices. One standout deal is on Amazon's Fire Max 11 tablet, which is on sale for $140, down from its usual price of $230. The $90 discount is precisely what you'd need to spend for Amazon's Fire Max 11 Keyboard Case, if you're considering using the tablet as a productivity machine.

The Fire Max 11 features, you guessed it, an 11-inch screen with a sharp 2,000 by 1,200 pixel resolution. Its octa-core CPU should be plenty for streaming media and browsing maps, and it also features 4GB of RAM. The Fire Max 11 ships with either 64GB or 128GB of storage, and you can expand that to 1TB using an additional microSD card. It sports 8MP cameras on the front and back for video calls, as well as 1080p video recording. With an estimated 14 hours of battery life, the Fire Max 11 should make for a great road trip companion for the summer.

In our hands-on with the Fire Max 11, we found it to feel more like a premium tablet, compared to Amazon's cheaper and kid-friendly Fire line. "With slimmer bezels, a more-premium aluminum build and weighing just over a pound, it's designed for those who also want to do some work and multi-tasking," Engadget's Cherlynn Low wrote.

With this new low price, it makes sense to pair the Fire Max 11 with Amazon's $90 keyboard case. It has a kickstand for propping up the tablet, and it delivers a decent typing and touchpad experience. You can also add on Amazon's $35 Stylus Pen for doodling and jotting down notes. With all of those accessories, the Fire Max 11 could be nearly as productive as an iPad or Surface decked out with similar hardware.

