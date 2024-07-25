The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is back on sale for only $40

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Along with streaming video, you can use the device to play classic games and modern Xbox titles.

Pretty much every TV is a smart one these days. But perhaps you're still rocking an older model without built-in streaming functions, you don't have an external device with such capabilities or you simply don't like the interface of your smart TV. As such, a dedicated streaming device might be of interest to you. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a decent option and, best of all, it's currently 33 percent off. That brings the price down to just $40 , or only $5 more than the record low it was selling for during Prime Day .

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max is perhaps the most capable of Amazon's streaming devices and it's pretty straightforward to use as well. You just need to plug it into a spare HDMI port on your TV or monitor to get started. As the name suggests, you can use it to stream video in 4K. The stick also has Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HLG support. Streaming apps such as Netflix, Hulu and, of course, Prime Video are available.

You can use Alexa via the remote to search for shows and movies, or ask the assistant the kinds of questions you would of a smart speaker. The device has a 2GHz quad-core processor and 16GB of onboard storage, so it should offer decently fast performance and have plenty of space for your apps and games.

Speaking of games, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is a surprisingly adept device on that front. Engadget senior reporter Jeff Dunn found it to be a solid option for emulating retro games , such as those from the PS1, NES, SNES, Game Boy, GBA, Genesis and even old arcade machines.

It supports cloud gaming too, and the Wi-Fi 6E connectivity is a big help there. Amazon Luna is one of the options that's available. Amazon and Microsoft also recently enabled Xbox Cloud Gaming support on the Fire TV Stick 4K Max.

