The Apple Watch SE is on sale for $240 right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Apple struck a good balance with its Watch SE, combining all of its core wearable features into a relatively affordable package. Those who don't want to shell out $400 or more on a Series 6 have the $279 Apple Watch SE as an alternative. Now, you can spend even less and get the Watch SE — Amazon has a couple of colors of the 40mm GPS version for $240, or about $40 off its normal price. We've seen the Watch SE drop to $230 in the past, but this is the best price we've seen in months. Most discounted models have automatically applied coupons, so you'll see the final price at checkout rather than on the product page.

We gave the Apple Watch SE a score of 88 when it came out last year thanks to its familiar design, solid performance and comprehensive feature set. It looks nearly identical to the Series 6, and although it's has a slightly older SiP on the inside, it still runs smoothly. But arguably the most important thing is that the Watch SE gives you all of the major features you'd want from an Apple Watch including all-day heart rate monitoring with high and low heart rate alerts, built-in GPS, fall detection, Apple Pay support, Emergency SOS and more.

So where did Apple make cuts to bring down the Watch SE's cost? Mostly in advanced features. You won't find a blood oxygen sensor or an ECG tool on this wearable, and you also won't get the always-on display that the Series 6 has. Admittedly, those features will mean more to some users than others, so you may be able to safely skip them in order to save some money and get the same essential Apple Watch experience.

But it's worth noting that Apple's next event is scheduled for September 14. While the new iPhone will likely be the headliner, we could see an updated Apple Watch as well. If you want the newest Watch, it may be worth it to wait and see what the company announces next week.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.