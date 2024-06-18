The Apple Watch Series 9 is back on sale for $299

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

It's a great day because our favorite smartwatch for 2024 is back on sale. That's right, the 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 is currently down to $299 from $399 — a 25 percent discount. The only catch is that the deal is available on just the (Product) RED model. However, you can get the small to medium or medium to large size wrist options.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is a fantastic option for anyone who wants a reliable, multi-faceted smartwatch. It scored a 92 in our review thanks to new features like Double Tap and Raise To Speak. Double Tap works when you bring your index finger and thumb (on the same side as the watch) together twice. This action lets you answer calls or reply with your voice, among other functions. Raise To Speak enables you to activate Siri by bringing your wrist up — plus, Siri is now on-device, meaning you can use it while offline. The Series 9 also has up to 18 hours of battery life (36 in low power mode), blood oxygen and ECG apps and up to 2000 nits on its display.

If you're looking for something with even more oomph, then check out the Apple Watch Ultra 2. The top-of-the-line model is currently on sale for $719, down from $799 — a 10 percent discount. Sure, it's still a much bigger chunk of money, but you can decide if it's worth features like 36 hours of battery life (72 in low power mode), a 49mm case size and up to 3000 nits on the display.

