The Apple Watch Series 9 vs. the competition: Same design, more power

Apple unveiled the new Apple Watch Series 9 on Tuesday. The main upgrade is a new S9 chipset, which includes the wearable's first real CPU upgrade since the Series 6 in 2020 and helps enable features like a "double tap" gesture for controlling parts of apps hands-free. There's also a brighter display, a new neural engine, a fresh pink colorway and, according to Apple's product listing, a more expansive 64GB of storage. Designwise, however, the new watch looks much like the old ones.

Should you upgrade? We'll have to review the Series 9 to see, but for now, we've laid out how the new wearable compares to a couple top rivals, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the Google Pixel Watch, on the spec sheet. Specs can't tell the whole story, of course: WatchOS and Wear OS are different beasts, and many of Apple's biggest updates this year are software-based. Plus, just because two watches have similar sensors doesn't mean they're equally accurate. But if you're curious about what your money gets you in 2023, here's how the Series 9's hardware stacks up.

There is a caveat to this, as Google has already confirmed that a new Pixel Watch will arrive in October. That one will come with better water resistance and, in all likelihood, an improved chipset. That said, we won't have full rundown of its specs until next month, and Google's sneak preview suggests it'll be similar to the existing model physically.