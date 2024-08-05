The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is on sale for $100 off

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Fitness enthusiasts and extreme sports aficionados who haven't yet taken the plunge on an Apple Watch or are perhaps looking to upgrade from an older model may be interested in snapping up a version that's on sale. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 has dropped by $100 to $700 . That matches both the Prime Day price and the lowest we've ever seen this product sell for.

Apple designed this smartwatch with endurance athletes, outdoor adventurers and water sport practitioners in mind, including a dedicated band for each category (Trail Loop, Alpine Loop and Ocean Band, respectively). The discount applies to a range of bands on Amazon, so you can pick which one best fits your needs and/or style.

One reason why the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is suited for such activities is because it's pretty darn rugged. It's made with aerospace-grade titanium, for one thing. Apple says the case is resistant to corrosion. The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is swimproof and water resistant up to 100 meters, while it can be used for recreational dives for up to 40 meters, according to Apple.

The always-on Retina display reaches a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, so it should be easy to look at even in direct sunlight. Thanks to the 49mm display (which is larger than the screen on other Apple Watch variants) you can have up to six complications on your watch face and view six metrics simultaneously.

The S9 System in Package (SiP) that powers the Apple Watch Ultra 2 supports the neat Double Tap feature . This is a customizable gesture control that allows you to carry out actions by tapping your thumb and index finger on your watch-wearing hand twice. So if you're carrying something in your other hand and want to take a call, all you have to do is double tap your fingers. It works well once you get the hang of it.

Elsewhere, Apple says the device will run for up to 36 hours on a single charge and as much as 72 hours in low power mode. The wearable comes with cellular connectivity too. Hikers will appreciate the Compass app — which offers information including elevation, incline, longitude and latitude — as well as the ability to set custom waypoints with a press of the action button. This will help you retrace your steps if need be.

There are many other fitness and health features, including an electrocardiogram app that can help detect signs of abnormal heart rhythms, as well as fall and crash detection. Those can quickly connect you to emergency services if necessary.

