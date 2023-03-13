The Apple Watch Ultra is $70 off right now Grab one for $730 with a checkout discount.

With its durable design and high-end features, the Apple Watch Ultra is is one of the best wearables for sports and outdoors enthusiasts — but at $800, it's not cheap. If you've been waiting for a deal, it's now on sale at Amazon for just $730 with an instant rebate, or $70 (9 percent) off, matching the best deal we've seen to date.

The Apple Watch Ultra is one of the best fitness and outdoors watches available, and it's now on sale at an all-time low price.

The Apple Watch Ultra is truly built for outdoor activity. It offers refined navigation and compass-based features, like the ability to set waypoints and ability to retrace your steps if you get lost. For scuba enthusiasts and others, there's a depth gauge and dive computer too. As such, it's the ideal wearable for hikers and divers.

Other features are geared toward endurance athletes, like the accurate route tracking and pace calculations that make use of a dual-frequency GPS. And Apple still includes the health features found in other Watch models too, like sleep tracking, temperature sensing and electrocardiogram readings, along with messaging, audio playback and Apple Pay. It offers a stellar 36 hours of battery life as well and up to 60 hours in low-power mode.

On the downside, the Apple Watch Ultra has a chunky (though rugged) case that you may not find comfortable to wear to bed. Moreover, the positioning of the action button is a little awkward, because it's right where many people will go to steady the Apple Watch Ultra with one finger while they press the digital crown or side button. Still, it garnered an excellent score of 85 in our review.

That $730 sum is still a lot, but Amazon has some other deals too. If you need a solid smartwatch that's only missing a few features, the Watch SE is still on sale at an all-time low price of $219. Plus, Apple's mainstream Watch Series 8 continues to have a nice 18 percent discount, letting you pick one up for $329.

