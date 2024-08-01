The Beats Fit Pro earbuds drop to a new low of $140

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

The Beats Fit Pro are a great set of earbuds, especially if you have various Apple devices. Now is a better time than ever to pick up a set as they've dropped to their lowest price ever. The white variant is available for $140 from Woot . That's $60 off the regular price and $10 less than we saw them going for during Prime Day.

This is our pick for the best headphones for running and we gave the earbuds a positive review . Our main takeaway is that they offer all of the major features of Apple AirPods (Apple owns Beats) without having to be stuck with the questionable stem design. Instead, the Beats Fit Pro have a wingtip design to help them stay securely in your ears even during strenuous workouts. The IPX4 rating helps protect them from sweat and splashing water from any angle.

The Beats Fit Pro have solid sound quality with punchy bass, while spatial audio support is a neat feature. Although you can't really fully customize the equalizer settings, the Adaptive EQ function helps the audio quality remain good no matter what you're listening to. The active noise cancellation and transparency modes are also winners in our book. Battery life is not too shabby at up to six hours, with the charging case adding up to an extra 21 hours.

Apple aficionados might get the most out of these since the earbuds pair almost instantly with iPhones and other products from the company. The earbuds will automatically switch between your iPhone, iPad and Mac depending on which device you're using at the time. You can control the earbuds from the system settings too — there's no need for Apple users to download a separate app. However, Android users can get a lot out of the Beats Fit Pro too. Thanks to a companion app, there's support for quick pairing and control customizations, and you'll get a battery status indicator too.

On the downside, the controls can be overly sensitive. They're too easy to accidentally press when simply adjusting the earbuds, which is an annoyance. The charging case feels relatively cheap as well in comparison with the solid build quality of the earbuds. Those quibbles aside, the Beats Fit Pro are a strong option for anyone looking for a great set of running headphones — or earbuds in general.

