The best AirPods deals you can still grab before Prime Day ends

It's the second and final day of Amazon's Prime Day sale — yes, the name makes no sense — and we're still seeing a wide range of deals on headphones we've tested and recommend.

If you've had your eye on new AirPods in particular, good news: Apple's AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and third-gen AirPods are all still available for the lowest prices we've tracked. And though a discount that brought the older second-gen AirPods down to $69 looks to be out of stock at Amazon, it is still available at Walmart and Best Buy. To help you figure out which pair, if any, is right for you, we've broken down each AirPods deal below.

It's worth noting that Apple may launch updated AirPods by the end of the year, so if you're in no rush to upgrade, it makes sense to wait. But if you absolutely need new headphones right now, there's still one more day to save a little more than usual. Just remember that you'll need to be a Prime subscriber to access some of the deals. We've been keeping an eye on these discounts over the course of the Prime Day sale, and we'll update this roundup if we see any more price or stock changes.

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Apple AirPods Pro (2nd gen, USB-C) $169 $249 Save $80 The latest AirPods Pro are on sale for $169, which matches the lowest price we’ve seen. Apple sells the noise-canceling earphones for $249, though they’ve frequently been available for $190 on Amazon in recent months. The AirPods Pro remain the “best for iPhones” pick in our guide to the best wireless earbuds. Like all AirPods, they work particularly well with other Apple devices, but they also include above-average active noise cancellation (ANC), a top-notch transparency mode (which blends your audio with outside noise) and a fuller, more pleasingly warm sound profile than Apple’s other earbuds. That said, they aren’t as customizable as many of their peers, and their five- to six-hour battery life is nothing to write home about. But if you’re a diehard Apple fan, they do more right than not. We gave them a review score of 88 back in 2022; just note that this model comes with a USB-C charging case. $169 at Amazon

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Apple AirPods Max $395 $549 Save $154 The AirPods Max are down to a new low of $395, which is roughly $85 off their average street price on Amazon in recent months and $154 off Apple’s list price. We gave this pair a review score of 84 when it arrived way back in December 2020. Despite its age, the Max remains one of the more premium sets of wireless headphones you can buy. It sounds impressively detailed and balanced, its aluminum frame looks and feels high-end and its ANC is still among the strongest on the market. Battery life is OK at roughly 20 hours per charge, and its Apple-Watch-style digital crown is more responsive than typical touch controls. Most (but not all) of the usual AirPods features are still here, too, from hands-free Siri to Find My tracking to faster pairing and device switching with other Apple hardware. The metal design is fairly hefty, however, and it weirdly lacks a power button, instead relying on a flimsy “case” to enter a low-power mode. You’ll still need to be an Apple loyalist to get the most out of it. But with this discount, it's much more competitive. It’s worth noting that we may see a revised AirPods Max by the end of 2024, according to past reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, possibly around the launch of the next iPhone. That said, the new model isn’t expected to be a massive overhaul: Gurman says the only major change will be a swap to USB-C for charging and wired playback. The current set uses Lightning. If you can live with that, it's still worth considering at this price. $395 at Amazon

Photo by Billy Steele / Engadget Apple AirPods (3rd gen) $120 $169 Save $49 The third-gen Apple AirPods are also on sale for $120, another all-time low. This is $49 off Apple’s list price and $20 below the typical sale price we’ve seen at other retailers over the last few months. This pair is harder to recommend than the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max, as its semi-open design lets in a good chunk of outside noise, limits bass response and won’t fit everyone’s ears well. What’s more, Bloomberg has reported that Apple will launch two new fourth-gen AirPods models later this year with revamped designs, improved sound quality and ANC in one variant. (New AirPods Pros aren’t expected until 2025.) Again, if you can wait, you probably should. Still, if you really want to save cash and hate the feeling of earbuds that dig into your ear canal, the third-gen AirPods sound better than most wireless unsealed earbuds, and they remain particularly convenient to use with Apple devices. We gave the third-gen AirPods a review score of 88 back in October 2021. $120 at Amazon

Engadget Apple AirPods (2nd gen) $69 $129 Save $60 The older second-gen AirPods have dropped to $69, which matches the largest price drop we’ve seen from a major retailer. Apple sells the earbuds for $129, though they’ve hovered in the $80 to $90 range on Amazon for most of 2024. This deal is also available at Walmart and Best Buy. Like the third-gen model, the entry-level AirPods are a tough sell these days, particularly with updated versions reportedly in the works. You can get better sound quality for less, battery life is poor at roughly four to five hours, and the one-size-fits-all design still won’t fit everyone nicely. But if you prefer an unsealed design and just want the core AirPods feature set for as little as possible, it’ll probably be a while until any next-generation Apple earbuds are this cheap. These earbuds also have a thinner shape than the third-gen model, so they might suit some ears better. $69 at Amazon

