The best Amazon Prime Day deals on kitchen tech we've tested in 2024

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

True, Engadget is a technology news and reviews site — but we have a number of staffers who love to cook and even more who love to eat. Over the years, we’ve tested, reviewed and just plain used hundreds of kitchen gadgets and devices, some of which are techy and some that are pretty lo-fi. We combed through our kitchen buying guides and reviews to see which of our recommendations ended up on sale for Amazon Prime Day and put them all here. Read on for the best Prime Day deals on kitchen tech.

As with all Engadget tech deals coverage, we almost exclusively highlight discounts on gear we've tested or have otherwise used and know to be worthy of your money. We cross-checked our guides and reviews with the Prime Day deals Amazon has put forth to come up with what you see here. And we'll update these deals roundups throughout both days of Amazon's Prime Day sale.

Best Amazon Prime Day kitchen deals

Photo by Sam Rutherford / Engadget Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker $150 $200 Save $50 The Ninja Creami ice cream maker is on sale for $150, which is $50 off the list price and within a dollar of its all-time low. The machine earned a high score of 90 in our review, with our reviewer saying it “makes your frozen dreams come true.” He liked how quickly and easily it made ice cream, and was impressed with its ability to make other treats, like sorbets and froyo. And even though this took up a bit of space in his small kitchen, it's something he's willing to make room for. $150 at Amazon

Ninja Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10 Quart 6-in-1 DualZone $180 $230 Save $50 The Ninja DZ401 Foodi 10-quart air fryer is our recommendation for anyone looking for a good dual-zone air fryer. After testing it, we think it works best for those with larger kitchens as it takes up a lot of space. But if you’re cooking for a lot of people at once, its capacity and ability to simultaneously cook two different foods at different temps will definitely come in handy. It also preheats nearly instantly and has a special feature that ensures the two different foods are ready and hot at the same time. It typically sells for as much as $230, but right now it’s going for $180, which is about $40 more than it sold for last Black Friday. $180 at Amazon

Breville Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro $300 $400 Save $100 The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is now $300 after Prime Day takes 25 percent off the $400 list price — that’s the lowest price we’ve seen over the past year. The Breville Smart Oven is what we recommend for an air fryer and toaster oven combo. It’s huge, with the capacity to accommodate a five-quart dutch oven, which almost makes it an auxiliary oven — ideal for those who entertain or are cooking for a crowd. Despite the "smart" in the name, this isn't app-connected, rather, the term refers to internal technologies that adjust and direct the heat as you cook. $300 at Amazon

