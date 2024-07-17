The best Amazon Prime Day TV deals still going today – save big on sets from Samsung, LG, TCL and more

The 55-inch version of Samsung’s The Frame TV is down to $998 for Prime Day. The set has gone for a bit less a few times in the past, but this is still roughly $400 off its average street price in recent months, plus it comes bundled with a bonus cover for the TV's bezels. Other size options were also discounted on Tuesday, but those now appear to be out of stock.

You’d mainly get a Frame TV for the aesthetic, as the whole thing is designed to mount flush against a wall and hang like a piece of art. You can even use it to display actual artwork and photos when you aren’t watching something. Its image quality is still decent as well, though it’s not on the level of the best LED TVs in this price range, as there’s no mini-LED backlight or local dimming feature to improve its contrast. This 55-inch model does support a fast 120Hz refresh rate, though.

This deal applies to the last-generation Frame TV, which has the model code LS03B. Samsung released a revised model (the LS03D) earlier this year, which gets a bit brighter in HDR according to some reviews and can save a bit more energy when displaying artwork. The older version is a better value while it’s cheaper, but if you must have the latest, bundles that pair the new set with a bezel cover are also on sale. The 50-, 55- and 65-inch versions there are down to $1,098, $1,198 and $1,698, respectively. All of those are new lows, but we’ll inevitably see them drop further as the year goes on.