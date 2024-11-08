The best Christmas gift ideas everyone on your 2025 holiday shopping list will love

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This time of year has a lot of merry and bright things to be excited about, but it can be stressful if you're stumped on what to get your mom, dad, best friend, coworker or kids' teacher as a holiday gift. Whether you enjoy or dread buying gifts for people, it's safe to say we all want to give our loved ones things they will enjoy and appreciate. But there's a lot of noise, junk and bad deals disguised as good deals to sift through as we get closer and closer to the holidays.

Allow us at Engadget to help you through it. Here, you'll find all of our holiday gift guides collected in one place, so you can more easily find the best Christmas gifts you need this year. Are you looking for white elephant gift ideas? Are you struggling to come up with a good gift for the father figure in your life? Are you just looking for a good board game to pick up for your own family? We've got you covered with gift ideas for all of those scenarios and more.

Best white elephant gift ideas

According to legend, the King of Siam would give a white elephant to courtiers who had upset them. The recipient had no choice but to simply thank the king for such an opulent gift, knowing that they likely could not afford the upkeep for such an animal. It would inevitably lead them to financial ruin. This story is almost certainly untrue, but it has led to a modern holiday staple: the white elephant gift exchange. These gift ideas will not only get you a few chuckles, but will also make your recipient feel (slightly) burdened.

Read more: The best white elephant gift ideas

Best Secret Santa gifts

Secret Santa gift exchanges are supposed to be fun, but it's easy to overthink it. You want a gift that feels thoughtful without being awkward, useful without being boring, and most importantly, affordable. The sweet spot is under $50, which is plenty to find something that fits your recipient's personality. Whether you're buying for a co-worker you only chat with at the coffee machine, a friend who already has everything or a cousin who never gives you ideas, there are clever options that will make them smile.

Read more: The best Secret Santa gift ideas

Best tech gifts and gadgets

Trying to find the right gift for an unabashed gadget lover during the holidays can be difficult, especially if you don't keep up with tech industry news yourself. Fortunately, you're reading Engadget.com, a site entirely staffed by people who spend all day figuring out what new stuff is and isn't actually good. So allow us to help. We've rounded up some of our favorite gadgets and gear that just might satisfy the avid geek in your life.

Read more: The best tech gifts and gadgets

Best board game gifts

We could all use more time away from screens of all types and sizes, and board games are a fun way to do that and bond with friends and family. You can find plenty of unique sets out there now, from word puzzles to whodunnits to calming playthroughs that showcase the beauty of the little things in life. From games with giant monsters to those with haunted mansions, we're sure at least one of our suggestions will be a hit with you and your loved ones.

Read more: The best board games to gift this season

Best gifts for $25 or less

So you want to give someone a gift but you don't have a ton of cash to spare. Don't fret because first, you're not alone, and second, there are tons of options to choose from. Especially if you're looking in the tech space, it can feel especially daunting to find a gadget that's affordable but also worth gifting — in other words, not a piece of junk that will eventually take up residence at the bottom of a drawer. But you don't have to drain your wallet to get someone a cool gadget that will both be useful and make their lives easier. We've collected our favorite pieces of tech under $25 that make great gifts and help you to stick to a budget.

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Best gifts under $50

We wouldn't blame you if you try to do all of your tech shopping around the holidays. That's when you can typically get the best sales, both on relatively affordable gear and (more importantly) on big-ticket items. But it would be wrong to think that only the most expensive tech is worth gifting. Since we at Engadget test a plethora of gadgets every year, we know that there are some hidden (and not so hidden) tech gems at lower price ranges — you just have to know where to find them.

Read more: The best gifts under $50 that make great stocking stuffers

Best gifts under $100

Finding a gift for the tech nerd on your list can be tough. They likely have all the tech they need and then some, but you can add to their kit with the right accessories. Apple, Samsung, Sony and other big tech companies all have affordable gear that comes in at $100 or less, you just have to know where to look. We've collected some of our favorites, but remember: you can often find alternatives that are just as good (and sometimes better) than these. However, for the people in your life for which brand names really do matter, these gifts will speak to them.

Read more: The best tech gifts under $100

Best tech toys for kids

We know it's been a pretty crazy year that's got you wondering how exactly you're going to make the holiday season extra special, especially for the kids in your life. The good news is that the toy industry is just as creative as ever, and this year's crop of hot tech toys is filled with plenty of surprise and delight, all at affordable prices. We've picked some of our favorites under $100, ones that will not only thrill right out of the box, but keep the kids entertained for months to come.

Read more: The best tech toys for kids

Best gifts for remote workers

There's a pretty good chance you know at least one person who works remotely in some fashion. While the WFH life has its perks — nobody likes a long commute — it comes with its own set of challenges, from lacking pro-level equipment to dealing with household disturbances. If you're looking to give a gift to someone who spends much of their time in their home office, we've rounded up a few techy gift ideas that should make their days a little more delightful, or at least easier to manage.

Read more: The best gift ideas for the remote worker in your life

Best travel gifts

For as long as humans have traveled, they've carried gear with them to make long journeys easier. Airplanes may have made travel faster, but crossing states and countries can still be exhausting. If you have a friend or family member who loves exploring the world, they'll appreciate things that will save them stress when they're far from home. So let Engadget help you find the perfect gift for the person in your life with wanderlust.

Read more: The best gifts for travelers

Best gifts for Nintendo lovers

If you're like us, Nintendo holds a special place in your heart thanks to iconic characters like Mario, Peach and Donkey Kong and multiple generations of best-selling consoles. But little did we know that outside of gaming hardware and accessories, there's an ever-growing assortment of Nintendo-themed toys, clothes and decor. And it's kind of a problem because we want all of it. So to help you figure out the best gifts for the Nintendo fan in your life, we've put together a big list of our favorite products that will give anyone a power-up this holiday season. Of course, if none of the ones on our list quite fit the bill, you can also head over to our full list of the best Nintendo Switch 2 accessories for even more ideas.

Read more: The best Nintendo gifts for the holiday season

Best retro gaming gifts

The stream of new video games never ends, but for some of us, nothing beats the classics. If you don't feel like hunting through eBay and local game shops for old cartridges to add to your loved one's collection, we've picked out a few other gift ideas for the nostalgic gamer in your life — from video upscalers for old consoles to retro-themed books and artwork.

Read more: The best retro gaming gifts for the holidays

Best gifts for gamers

The year may not be over, but 2025 is all but guaranteed to go down as one of the best 12 months in gaming history. Between releases like Hades 2, Hollow Knight: Silksong and Ghost of Yotei, to name just a few, there was truly something for everyone in 2025. Of course, that abundance also means it can be tricky to find a gift for the gamers in your life, especially if you're not one yourself. Worry not — Engadget is here to help. We guarantee our guide will help you find the perfect gift for your friend or loved one.

Read more: The best gifts for gamers

Best gifts for moms

Some moms really do mean it when they say they don't need any gifts. But those same moms will probably appreciate getting something thoughtful and personal — a gift that shows you put in a bit of consideration. It's tough to pin-point what that ideal gift is for any given mom, but we've got ideas to get you started. Since we spend our days testing and otherwise thinking about tech, most of the presents here have a gadget spin, but all of them are a heck of a lot more unique than a candle and a bath bomb.

Read more: The best gifts for mom

Best gifts for dads

It's not always easy to find gifts for dads, especially for those who are often quick to snap up whatever they need on their own. But even the geekiest and most well-informed dads have blind spots — the trick is to find something they've never heard of, but could actually make their lives useful. We've collected some of our favorite dadcore gift ideas, which would suit everyone from a complete gadgetphobe to a total techie.

Read more: The best gifts for dads

Best subscription box gifts

Subscription boxes are the rare gift that keeps its charm long after the wrapping paper is gone. You make the choice once, but the surprises keep landing on their doorstep for months after that. For anyone who loves the buzz of a delivery, these are gifts that extend the season well past December. Each box on this list combines a bit of discovery with something tangible, such as gadgets, books, collectibles, snacks or clever projects. Some appeal to hardcore hobbyists, others to the curious or the comfort seekers, but all offer that same spark of delight that comes from unboxing something unexpected.

Read more: The best subscription box gifts

Best gifts for home cooks

For home cooks, kitchen tools are the equipment that make all your favorite dishes and meals possible. And while having the fanciest gear certainly isn't a requirement, it is really nice, which makes products like the ones here such great gifts. These are the kind of things that people want but might not be able to justify buying for themselves, or essential pieces that would be handy additions to any kitchen or pantry. So if you're looking for present ideas for the chef in your life, check out our guide of tried and tested cooking tools and gadgets.

Read more: The best cooking gifts

Best gifts for coffee lovers

When it comes to making coffee at home, us coffee nerds are constantly evolving. Whether the person you're shopping for is newly indoctrinated into the world of small-batch roasters or obsessive over every possible aspect of every brewing process, we've compiled a list of the best coffee gear for any coffee geek this holiday season. For brewing, grinding and drinking, we've got multiple options at a range of prices to help expand any java geek's horizons. And if you think the coffee aficionado on your list already has everything they need, we've got a recommendation for them too.

Read more: The best gifts for coffee lovers

Best gadgets for your pets

We're a pet-loving staff here at Engadget, with diverse distribution of cat people, dog people, other-small-fuzzy-creature people, bird feeder enjoyers and so on (at press time, I'm unsure if we have a rat person, but I'd be surprised if we didn't). And, of course, we love getting new gadgets of all sorts for our pets as much as for ourselves. Our list, with gifts as low-tech as a blanket and as high-tech as the best $30 two-way camera you'll ever use, is for the pet lover in your life — whether that's you or another favorite human.

Read more: The best gadgets for your pets

Check out the rest of our gift ideas here.