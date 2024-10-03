Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The best early Amazon Prime Day deals to shop before October Big Deal Days
October Prime Day tech deals are already here ahead of next week's sale event.
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days is back this year, returning on October 8 and 9. The “fall Prime Day” of sorts has served as the online retailer’s unofficial kickoff to the holiday shopping season for the past few years. We expect most of the deals to be Prime exclusives, meaning you must be an active Prime subscriber to get the discounts. There are always a couple of deals available for everyone, though, so it’s worth perusing Amazon’s site even if you don’t pay for Prime. It’s also worth doing so now because we’ve found a number of solid early Prime Day deals already available. These are the best of the bunch; we’ll be updating this post regularly in the lead-up to October Prime Day, so check back for the latest deals.
Prime Day deals: Engadget's top picks
Amazon Echo Show 5 + TP-Link Tapo Smart Light Bulb for $50 ($65 off)
Prime Day deals on Apple gear
While Apple deals are few and far between right now, you can save a bit on the new AirPods 4. AirTags have a slight discount as well, both in single and multi-packs.
Apple AirPods 4 for $119 ($10 off): This is the first discount we've seen on the new AirPods 4 since launch; just know that right now, only the model with ANC is on sale.
Apple Pencil (USB-C) for $69 ($10 off): This stylus is a more affordable version of the new "pro" Pencil, and it works with most new iPads.
Apple AirTag for $25 ($4 off): This is only $2 more than the record-low price we've seen on a single AirTag in the past. A four-pack is also on sale for $79.
Apple Silicone MagSafe iPhone 16 case for $42 ($7 off): It's not a huge discount but this is the first real sale we've seen on first-party iPhone 16 cases. If you don't mind getting a third-party iPhone 16 case, you have plenty of other options, too.
Prime Day deals on Amazon devices
It's a safe bet that we'll see even more Amazon gear discounted on October Prime Day, but for now, you can snag a Fire tablet on sale, as well as Ring and Blink security cameras for much cheaper than usual.
Amazon Echo Spot for $45 ($35 off): This recently revived smart display is billed as a smart alarm clock, and it features a customizable screen, big sound for its size and all the perks for Alexa voice commands. You can also grab it bundled with a free TP-Link smart light bulb.
Kindle Paperwhite Signature Essentials bundle for $203 ($55 off): This bundle includes one of the best Kindles you can get right now, along with its fabric cover and wireless charging pad. This is the lowest price we've seen all year on this trio.
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Kids for $115 ($55 off): This kids bundle includes the standard Kindle Paperwhite with 16GB of RAM, a kid-friendly cover, a two-year warranty and one free year of access to Amazon Kids+.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $35 ($25 off): Amazon's most powerful Fire TV dongle supports 4K, HDR content and Dolby Vision, plus Wi-Fi 6E and Dolby Atmos audio. A number of other Fire TV devices are on sale right now, too, including the Fire TV Stick Lite for only $18.
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for $55 ($45 off): Amazon just released this new version of the HD 8 tablet, which includes more RAM, a better camera and new AI features not found on the previous model.
Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $75 ($65 off): One of the more advanced tablets in Amazon's lineup, the HD 10 has a 1080p screen, an octa-core processor, up to 64GB of storage and a 13-hour battery life.
Amazon Echo Show 5 + TP-Link Tapo Smart Light Bulb for $50 ($65 off): This bundle deal knocks 56 percent off a duo that includes one of our favorite compact smart displays and a smart light bulb that can be controlled via Alexa voice commands.
Blink Outdoor 4 + Echo Show 5 bundle for $60 ($130 off): This Prime-exclusive bundle gives you a one-camera Blink system that can be used indoors or outdoors along with an Echo Show 5, which you can use to see camera feeds just by using Alexa voice commands.
Blink Outdoor 4 + Blink Mini 2 bundle for $50 ($90 off): It's almost a guarantee that Blink security systems will be on sale for Prime Day(s) and this time is no different. This bundle is 64 percent off, and there are a bunch of other bundles on sale that include cameras, video doorbells and more.
Ring pan and tilt security camera for $50 ($30 off): This security camera joined the Ring lineup only a few months ago, and this is the best price we've seen on it. It's part of a larger Ring sale that discounts home security gear by up to 50 percent.
Amazon Music Unlimited three-month trial for free (four-month free trial for Prime members): Anyone who has never tried Amazon Music Unlimited before can get a three-month free trial right now. Amazon ups that to four months if you're a Prime member that's new to the music streaming service. That's a great deal considering Music Unlimited typically costs $11 per month without Prime or $10 per month with Prime.
Prime Day deals on tech
Early Prime Day deals on tech include discounts on power banks, webcams, smart plugs and more.
Cosori 9-in-1 air frier for $90 ($30 off): This newer air fry from Cosori has nine preset cooking modes and a six-quart capacity that makes it just the right size to cook a good amount of food without taking up too much space on most countertops.
Anker Nano Power Bank 10K for $32 ($8 off): This is the cheapest price we've seen for this 10K power bank that has a connecting USB-C cable built in.
Baseus 30W/10000mAh MagSafe power bank for $28 ($18 off): Clip the 40-percent off coupon to get a record-low price on a power bank that earned a place in our guide to the best power banks you can buy. It quickly refills MagSafe-compatible phones and has a handy built-in cable.
Logitech Brio 500 Full HD Webcam for $93 ($37 off): Our top pick for the best webcam you can buy right now is $37 off, a decent discount even if it's not a record-low sale. If you spend a lot of your day on video calls, this will be a solid upgrade to your computer's built-in cam. It has a wide field of view, auto-light correction and shoots 1080p video.
Samsung T7 Shield (4TB) for $280 ($220 off): If you're looking for a high-capacity portable SSD that can take a beating, this deal is the best price we've seen on the 4TB T7 Shield since June.
Kasa Smart Plug EP25 (4-pack) for $34 ($16 off): These are our top pick in our guide to the best smart plugs available right now thanks to their compatibility across all four of the main smart home ecosystems, their easy setup process and reliable connection.
Everything you need to know about October Prime Day 2024
When is October Prime Day 2024?
October Prime Day will be held on October 8 and 9 this year.
What is October Prime Day?
October Prime Day is a members-only sale event run by Amazon in which the online retailer has thousands of sales on its site that are exclusively available to those with an active Prime members.
How long is October Prime Day?
October Prime Day will last two full days.
What is on sale for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days?
Most October Prime Day deals will not be revealed until the days of the event. However, in years past, we've seen everything from clothing to household essentials to outdoor gear go on sale during this event. Engadget cares most about tech deals, and in past fall Prime Days, we've seen things like phones, tablets, headphones, earbuds, robot vacuums, smart home gear and more receive deep discounts.
Do I need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?
Yes, because most deals will be Prime exclusives. However, there are always a few decent deals available to all Amazon shoppers, so it's worth checking out Amazon's site during October Prime Day to see where you can save even if you don't pay for Prime.
