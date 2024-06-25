Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The best early Prime Day deals for 2024
Here are all the early Amazon Prime Day deals you can shop for today.
Amazon Prime Day 2024 is officially a couple of weeks away now but we’re already starting to see early Prime Day deals pop up. This was expected: Amazon may deem July Prime Day a two-day event, but for years, the online retailer has hosted lead-up deals in order to drum up excitement for the main event. Most early Prime Day deals are exactly that — early discounts that only Prime members can access — but every once in a while there are some discounts available to all. We’ve collected the best early Prime Day deals here, along with the rest of the best discounts on our favorite gadgets that anyone can get from Amazon right now. We’ll be updating this post regularly, so check back to see the latest discounts.
Apple AirTag (4-pack)$80$99Save $19
Apple Pencil Pro$119$129Save $10
Apple Watch Series 9 (41mm)$299$399Save $100
Apple MacBook Air (15.3-inch, M3)$1,129$1,299Save $170
Apple MacBook Pro (14.2-inch, M3)$1,699$1,999Save $300
Amazon Fire TV Soundbar$100$120Save $20
Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV$360$450Save $90
Anker Soundcore Space A40$59$80Save $21
Shark AI Ultra Voice Control Robot Vacuum$300$599Save $299
Beats Solo 4$130$200Save $70
Elgato Stream Deck XL$200$250Save $50
TP-Link Deco AXE5400 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System (Deco XE75)$290$450Save $160 with coupon
Table of contents
Best early Prime Day Apple deals
A four-pack of Apple's AirTags are on sale for $80 right now, bringing the price for each down to just $20. We named the AirTag the best Bluetooth tracker for iPhone users in our guide to those fobs, thanks to Apple's massive finding network that calls on every nearby iPhone to anonymously search for your lost stuff.
The latest stylus for iPads, the Apple Pencil Pro is currently on sale for $119 on Amazon. That's just $10 lower than its original price, but does happen to be the first discount on the new accessory since it's launch last month. The new Pencil Pro recognizes squeezes, which can trigger actions like bringing up app-specific tool palettes and shortcuts, and gives you haptic feedback as you use it. It can also detect rolling the barrel for more precision as you draw.
The 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 has dropped down to $299, which is $100 off its usual price. This model earned a score of 92 in our review thanks to new features like Double Tap and Raise To Speak. It's also our favorite smartwatch overall and our pick for the best of Apple's three models.
The 15.3-inch version of the MacBook Air is down to $1,129 for a base model at Amazon, or $1,489 for a config with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Both deals represent all-time lows; the former is $170 less than buying from Apple directly, while the latter is $210 off.
Apple's latest MacBook Pros are on sale: the 14.2-inch version is down to $1,699 for a config with an M3 Pro chip, 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD at Amazon and B&H. That's $300 off Apple's list price, $100 below the street price we've seen on Amazon over the last couple of months and another all-time low. The 16.3-inch model is also on sale for a low of $2,199, which is a similar discount. That model has the same base specs, though it has a slightly stronger 12-core CPU (instead of the 11-core chip on the 14-inch model) and 18-core GPU (instead of a 14-core unit).
Best early Prime Day Amazon deals
Amazon's Fire TV Soundbar is $20 off and down to $100, which is the best price we've seen all year. It's best paired with a Fire TV device or a standalone Fire TV, and it supports surround sound with DTS Virtual:X, and Dolby Audio.
The 43-inch and 55-inch Amazon Fire Omni QLED smart TVs are up to 25 percent off right now. The 43-inch model is the most affordable, down 20 percent with a final price of $360 for Prime members. These TVs support 4K HDR10+ content with Dolby Vision IQ, hands-free Alexa, Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity and the Fire TV ambient experience.
Best early Prime Day Anker deals
The Anker Soundcore Space A40 earbuds have returned to a low of $49, that's a savings of $31 over the full price. We named these our top pick for a budget-friendly set of buds because they provide features like EQ adjustment, splash-resistance, active noise cancellation and a decent transparency mode. Plus the sound itself is pleasant and warm.
Best early Prime Day tech deals
This Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum is half off and down to only $300 right now. A version of one of our top picks for the best robot vacuums, it supports cleaning schedules and home mapping, plus it comes with a self-emptying base that can hold up to 60 days worth of debris. The base is also bagless, so you don't have to buy and replace proprietary garbage bags in it over time.
Beats only launched its new Solo 4 headphones just over a month ago, but the on-ear pair is already down to $130 at various retailers. That's $70 off the Apple subsidiary's MSRP, $20 off the wireless set's street price over the last few weeks and a new low. A bundle that pairs the headphones with two years of AppleCare+ protection is also on sale for $150.
The XL version of Elgato's Stream Deck is 20 percent off right now and down to $200. That's only $10 more than its record-low price, and this model gives you a whopping 32 buttons that you can program to do specific actions during a stream or just for general productivity.
Our top pick for a Wi-Fi 6E mesh system is TP-Link's Deco XE75, and right now, it's on sale for just $290 for a set of three. That's after a 31 percent discount and a $20 clickable coupon. Taken together, that's the lowest price we've seen on the set so far. We like how it balances power and user-friendliness, bringing fast connections to places in your home that may have been spotty before.
