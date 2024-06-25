The best early Prime Day deals for 2024

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is officially a couple of weeks away now but we’re already starting to see early Prime Day deals pop up. This was expected: Amazon may deem July Prime Day a two-day event, but for years, the online retailer has hosted lead-up deals in order to drum up excitement for the main event. Most early Prime Day deals are exactly that — early discounts that only Prime members can access — but every once in a while there are some discounts available to all. We’ve collected the best early Prime Day deals here, along with the rest of the best discounts on our favorite gadgets that anyone can get from Amazon right now. We’ll be updating this post regularly, so check back to see the latest discounts.

Best early Prime Day Apple deals

Apple Apple MacBook Pro (14.2-inch, M3) $1,699 $1,999 Save $300 Apple's latest MacBook Pros are on sale: the 14.2-inch version is down to $1,699 for a config with an M3 Pro chip, 18GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD at Amazon and B&H. That's $300 off Apple's list price, $100 below the street price we've seen on Amazon over the last couple of months and another all-time low. The 16.3-inch model is also on sale for a low of $2,199, which is a similar discount. That model has the same base specs, though it has a slightly stronger 12-core CPU (instead of the 11-core chip on the 14-inch model) and 18-core GPU (instead of a 14-core unit). $1,699 at Amazon

Best early Prime Day Amazon deals

Best early Prime Day Anker deals

Best early Prime Day tech deals

