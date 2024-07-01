The best early Prime Day deals to shop on Amazon today before the July sales event

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon Prime Day arrives on July 16-17, but you can save right now on some of our favorites.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is officially a couple of weeks away now but we’re already starting to see early Prime Day deals pop up. This was expected: Amazon may deem July Prime Day a two-day event, but for years, the online retailer has hosted lead-up deals in order to drum up excitement for the main event. Most early Prime Day deals are exactly that — early discounts that only Prime members can access — but every once in a while there are some discounts available to all. We’ve collected the best early Prime Day deals here, along with the rest of the best discounts on our favorite gadgets that anyone can get from Amazon right now. We’ll be updating this post regularly, so check back to see the latest discounts.

Table of contents

Best Prime Day deals: Apple

Best Prime Day deals: Amazon

Amazon Amazon Music Unlimited (5 months) $0 $50 Save $50 If you’re an Amazon Prime member who has never subscribed to Amazon Music Unlimited, you can now get five months of the music streaming service for no cost as any early Prime Day deal. If you’re a new user who doesn’t have Prime, you can get a three-month free trial. The service normally costs $10 per month for those who subscribe to Prime and $11 per month for those who don’t. Music Unlimited isn’t a formal recommendation in our guide to the best music streaming apps: Its interface isn’t as tidy or smartly curated as that of Apple Music, our top pick, and we’ve found it to be a bit aggressive about promoting podcasts you may not care about. That said, it’s hard to beat free, and the service has more or less the same giant music library as its peers. It also supports lossless streaming, unlike Spotify, which is a nice plus for audiophiles with high-quality wired headphones. If you just want to save a bit of cash on your music streaming for a few months, it should do the job. Just remember to cancel when the free trial ends, as your subscription will be set to auto-renew by default. $0 at Amazon

Ring Ring Video Doorbell $50 $100 Save $50 The Ring Video Doorbell is on sale for only $50 right now in any early Prime Day deal. That's half off its usual price and a new record low. It supports motion alerts, two-way talk, quick replies and package alerts, plus it record 1080p video and can run on an included rechargeable battery. $50 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th gen) $28 $60 Save $32 Prime subscribers can now get Amazon’s Echo Dot Kids for $28, which matches the lowest price we’ve seen. The smart speaker technically has a list price of $60, though we’ve seen it fall in the $35 to $45 range several times over the past year. As the name implies, this is a child-friendly variant of Amazon’s diminutive home speaker: It uses the same spherical hardware as the standard model but comes with a cutesy owl- or dragon-themed design, a longer two-year warranty (instead of a 90-day one) and a year’s subscription to the company’s Kids+ service, which includes a range of kid-oriented audiobooks, games, music stations and the like. Like the standard model, there’s a fairly robust suite of parental controls as well. The quality of that Kids+ content can be scattershot, and whether you’re comfortable putting an Amazon speaker in your kid’s bedroom is something only you can answer (though there is a mic mute button). The standard Echo Dot is the “best under $50” pick in our guide to the best smart speakers and will almost certainly go on sale during Prime Day. But if you’ve been looking for an affordable music player and audiobook reader that your little one can control with their voice, here you go. $28 at Amazon

Best Prime Day deals: Anker

Best Prime Day tech deals

Amazon Prime Day FAQs

When is Prime Day 2024?

Amazon Prime Day 2024 lands on July 16 and 17 this year. The shopping event focuses on exclusive deals for Prime members, which means you’ll have to be a Prime subscriber on Prime Day to take advantage of most of the savings. Amazon still offers a 30-day free trial to new Prime subscribers, so you can start your free trial now to participate in the event.

Is Prime Day the same days every year?

No, but Prime Day usually happens during the summertime in the United States. In recent years, Amazon has held a second sale event in the fall as well, dubbed October Prime Day, which is similar to the summertime sale.

Can anyone shop Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day focuses on exclusive deals available only to Prime members. However, if you don’t pay for Prime and have no intention of doing so, you should still check out Amazon on Prime Day for sales that are available to all shoppers — there are always a few of them.

