The best Prime Day deals from Walmart, Target Best Buy and more

A few other retailers have joined in the discount frenzy with rival Amazon Prime Day sales of their own.

For whatever reason, some people might not want to shop at Amazon. Or maybe you’re a completist and want to check out every possible sale out there. Whatever your reasoning, we’ve gathered up the best anti-Prime Day sales from retailers like Target, Walmart and B&H Photo. We also spotted a few deals directly from manufacturers. Here are the best rival Amazon Prime Day deals we could find that aren’t on Amazon.

As with all Engadget tech deals coverage, we almost exclusively highlight discounts on gear we've tested or have otherwise used and know to be worthy of your money. We cross-checked our guides and reviews with the Prime-Day adjacent deals other retailers have put forth to come up with what you see here.

Bookshop.org Free tote back from Bookshoop.org $0 with $100 purchase You may remember Amazon started as a place to buy books. It’s so much more massive than that now, yet somehow indie bookstores hang on. Bookshop.org is an online bookseller that helps independent bookstores compete by letting you pick a local shop to send a cut of the sale to. The site raised over $32 million for bookstores so far and for their anti-Prime Day sale, Bookshop.org is offering free shipping and, if you spend more than $100, they’ll also throw in a free tote bag that doesn’t say Amazon on it. with $100 purchase $0 at Bookshop.org

Sonos Sonos Roam 2 $143 $179 Save $36 Sonos gear just started officially showing up on Amazon, and a few are on sale for Prime Day. But if you’d rather go directly to Sonos, you can still snag some discounts. The portable and waterproof Roam 2 is on sale for $143. This latest model fixes some of the issues that plagued the first generation, like giving it a separate button for power and allowing you to connect to Bluetooth without first going through the Wi-Fi setup. It sounds the same as the first Sonos, which is great, since that model impressed us with its great audio quality in our review — the highs and mids are clear, and it puts out “more of a bass thump than seems plausible” from such a small speaker. $143 at Sonos

Site-wide anti-Prime Day sales

A variety of brands are hosting site-wide sales of their own. Some of the deals are no different than what you’d see on a typical Tuesday, but a few of the discounts seem like they were inspired by Amazon’s giant July bonanza.

If you’re down to browse, you may find a few worthwhile deals on the sale pages from:

