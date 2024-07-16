Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The best Prime Day deals on air fryers, sous vide machines, immersion blenders and other kitchen tech
Many of the kitchen devices we recommend are on sale for Amazon's event.
Many modern kitchens are a satisfying blend of old-school tools and tech-infused gadgets, and at Engadget, we have tried the gamut. We tested air fryers, reviewed ice cream makers, learned exactly what sous vide is good for and raved about fancy peppermills. Now that Amazon’s Prime Day sale is here, many of the cooking tools, gadgets and doodads we recommend are seeing discounts — some at new low prices. We rounded up the best of our favorites here, so if you’ve been waiting for a good deal on kitchen tech, now’s the time to shop.
As with all Engadget tech deals coverage, we almost exclusively highlight discounts on gear we've tested or have otherwise used and know to be worthy of your money. We cross-checked our guides and reviews with the Prime Day deals Amazon has put forth to come up with what you see here. And we'll update these deals roundups throughout both days of Amazon's Prime Day sale.
The best Prime Day sous vide deals
The machine we named the in our buyer’s guide is the and right for Prime Day it’s on sale for $139 instead of the full $199 sticker, which is about $8 more than the all-time low.
We like the easy digital touch controls and the high flow rate of eight liters per minute, which means it heats and maintains water temperatures better than its less expensive competitors. Plus the companion app has a vast collection of high-quality sous vide recipes.
A smaller and more affordable version of the top pick from our guide is the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker Nano. It’s on sale for $100 with a list price of $149. This won over one of our editors once she realized it was good for making far more than just high-precision steaks.
The budget pick from our sous vide guide is Instant Pot’s Accu Slim Sous Vide which is currently down to $68, which is within a couple of dollars of its all-time low.
We think this stick from the makers of the ubiquitous Instant Pot is a great starting point for those just getting into sous vide cooking. The controls are simple and the clamp is easy to use, plus the 800-watt heater is plenty capable of maintaining a consistent temp.
The premium sous vide pick in our guide comes from Breville. The brand’s Joule Turbo Sous Vide Machine usually sells for $250 but Prime Day pricing brings it to a slightly more affordable $200, which happens to be its lowest price yet.
It has a powerful 1,100-watt heater and a new Turbo mode to cut down on cooking times. Just note that you’ll need your phone to control it via the companion app as there are no built-in controls.
The best Prime Day air fryer and Instant Pot deals
The is our for anyone looking for a good dual-zone air fryer. After testing it, we think it works best for those with larger kitchens as it takes up a lot of space. But if you’re cooking for a lot of people at once, its capacity and ability to simultaneously cook two different foods at different temps will definitely come in handy.
It also preheats nearly instantly and has a special feature that ensures the two different foods are ready and hot at the same time. It typically sells for as much as $230, but right now it’s going for $180, which is about $40 more than it sold for last Black Friday.
The Instant Vortex Plus 6QT Air Fryer is our overall top pick for an air fryer because it heats up quickly, cooks food evenly and has a nifty window that lets you peek on your dishes. The “Odor Erase” technology does a pretty good job of tamping down cooking smells, but we found it didn't eliminate them completely.
Thanks to Prime Day, the six-quart air fryer is now just $127, which is a decent discount off its $170 list price, though we’ve seen it go as low as $72.
The Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro is now $300 after Prime Day takes 25 percent off the $400 list price — that’s the lowest price we’ve seen over the past year.
The Breville Smart Oven is what we recommend for an air fryer and toaster oven combo. It’s huge, with the capacity to accommodate a five-quart dutch oven, which almost makes it an auxiliary oven — ideal for those who entertain or are cooking for a crowd.
Despite the "smart" in the name, this isn't app-connected, rather, the term refers to internal technologies that adjust and direct the heat as you cook.
The Best Prime Day blender and juicer deals
The KitchenAid variable speed corded hand blender is the corded version of one of our favorite immersion blenders . Right now, it’s $25 off and on sale for $45, which matches the low for the past year, but we've seen this particular price quite a few times, so it's not necessarily a Prime Day-related promo.
Like its wireless sibling, this version also has a variable speed feature that changes the harder you squeeze the trigger for a more precise blend. We’re also fans of the included pan guard to prevent scratches and the included dishwasher-safe blending jar.
In our guide to our favorite kitchen gadgets we name the Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender one of the best bets for just about any kitchen. It’s listed at $380 but is now $50 off and down to $330, which is about $50 more than the all-time low.
It’s still an expensive purchase, but one that impressed us with its ability to make even the toughest ingredients smooth and creamy.
Another pick from our kitchen gadget guide is KitchenAid's Artisan 5-quart stand mixer. For Prime Day, a bundle with a flex-edge beater is on sale for $350. That’s $100 less than you’d pay for the blender alone and $125 less than the bundle goes for at full price.
The Artisan series mixers have been a favorite of home bakers for years because they're durable. powerful and look good on a countertop. The long list of available attachments make it much more than a unitasker, too.
The Best Prime Day kitchen tech deals
The Ninja Creami ice cream maker is on sale for $150, which is $50 off the list price and within a dollar of its all-time low. The machine earned a high score of 90 in our review, with our reviewer saying it “makes your frozen dreams come true.”
He liked how quickly and easily it made ice cream, and was impressed with its ability to make other treats, like sorbets and froyo. And even though this took up a bit of space in his small kitchen, it's something he's willing to make room for.
One of our favorite small kitchen essentials is the Microplane Classic Zester. For Prime Day, you can snag one on sale for $14. The lowest it's gone previously was $11.
It’s super sharp, takes up far less space than a box grater and finely shreds cheese, zests lemons, minces garlic and grates spices like nobody’s business. I’ve had one for years and it’s one of my kitchen MVPs.
Another small kitchen gadget we recommend for anyone interested in baking is the Amazon Basics Digital Kitchen Scale. It’s down to $9 for Prime Day.
We like it because it’s compact, but can handle up to 11 pounds. Plus it easily switches pounds, grams and fluid ounces. It's a nice-to-have tool for cooking, and indispensable for baking.
The is down to $56 instead of $70 for Prime Day, which matches the lowest price we’ve seen this year.
The electric kettle on one of our editors’ tiny countertop because it has different built-in temperature settings for different types of drinks, and the neck makes it ideal for Chemex-made coffee.
The Chemex Pour-Over Glass Coffeemaker is also on sale right now. You can get this popular coffee companion for just $43 instead of the $47 list price. It’s another pick from our small gadget guide. We like that it takes up less space than a drip machine while producing considerably better-tasting coffee.
Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.