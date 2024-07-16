The best Prime Day deals on Amazon’s Kindle ereaders

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Amazon is known for its discounts, so it’s odd that its own Kindle ereaders don’t go on sale all that often. Prime Day events are one notable exception, and this year is no different. Thanks to the sale, nearly every model of Kindle is seeing a price drop, and we’ve collected them all right here as part of our coverage of the best Prime Day deals. The basic Kindle is our recommendation for a solid budget ereader and our reviewer called the Kindle Paperwhite Signature the “best ereader. Period.” If you’ve been waiting for a sale to grab your new ereader, this is the time.

As with all Engadget tech deals coverage, we only highlight discounts on gear we've tested or have otherwise used and know to be worthy of your money. We cross-checked our guides and reviews with the Prime Day deals Amazon has put forth to come up with what you see here. And we'll update these deals roundups throughout the two days of Amazon's Prime Day sale.

Best Prime Day Kindle deals

Photo by James Trew / Engadget Kindle (2022 release) $85 $100 Save $15 Our favorite budget ereader is Amazon’s standard Kindle and, thanks to Prime Day, it’s dropped to $85 from its $100 list price. The lowest we tracked previously was $65 for the Prime event last July. The 2022 generation is the most recent release for the base model and it comes with 16GB of storage, which should be enough room for thousands of books. The battery lasts for weeks at a time and grants access to Amazon’s Kindle library as well as free ebooks from your local library. $85 at Amazon

Best Prime Day Kindle Kids deals

Amazon Kindle Kids (2022 release) $100 $120 Save $20 The Amazon Kindle Kids is essentially the basic Kindle ereader with a few additional perks, such as an included case, an extended two-year warranty and one year of access to the audio and ebook library contained within Amazon Kids+ (which will renew at $6 per month after a year if you don’t cancel). It’s usually $120 but has gone as low as $75 during previous Prime Day sales. Right now, it’s down to $100. $100 at Amazon

