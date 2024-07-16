Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The best Prime Day deals on Echo speakers, Kindle ereaders and other Amazon devices
Kindles, Fire TVs and Echo smart displays have dropped to record-low prices for Prime Day.
While you can often find discounts on Echo speakers, Fire tablets, Kindles and other Amazon devices throughout the year, Amazon Prime Day is the best time to buy them, period. The online retailer usually discounts most of its own hardware for its special, members-only shopping event in the summer, and those discounted prices are typically only rivaled by Black Friday sales.
In recent years, Prime Day discounts on these gadgets have even been better than those we’ve seen during the holiday shopping season. For Amazon Prime Day 2024, you’ll find most of Amazon’s devices on sale for record-low prices (or close to them). These are the best Prime Day deals you can get on Kindles, Fire TVs, Echos and more.
If you're looking for even more Prime Day deals, check out Engadget's Prime Day hub where you'll find all of the best tech deals you can get for the shopping event this year. In addition to Amazon devices, Prime Day is typically a great time to pick up big-ticket items like tablets, laptops and robot vacuums, and accessories like power banks, streaming devices, Bluetooth speakers and the like.
Prime Day Echo deals
After discontinuing the smart alarm clock years ago, Amazon recently revived the Echo Spot and swiftly discounted it by 44 percent for Prime Day. It's your standard Alexa smart speaker with a screen, but notably it does not have a built-in camera for video chats.
Amazon’s smallest smart speaker, the Echo Dot, has dropped to $25 for Prime Day. It’s one of the best smart speakers you can get right now thanks to its compact design, physical button controls that compliment voice commands and its solid sound quality for its size.
The Kids version is also on sale for $28 for this sale.
Amazon’s Echo Pop speaker is on sale for only $18 for Prime Day. It’s one of the newer Echo devices available, and it sports a 1.95-inch front-facing speaker and a physical mic-mute switch for extra privacy. The Pop also has built-in eero compatibility, so it can extend the area of your home Wi-Fi network if you already have an eero router system.
The Echo Pop Kids is also available at a discount for Prime Day.
Amazon’s full-sized Echo speaker is on sale for $55 right now. It’s the best smart speaker for $100 or less at the moment thanks to its loud audio with good bass quality, the ability to pair two together for stereo sound and Alexa’s utility. The latest model also includes a temperature sensor and a built-in Zigbee smart home hub for connecting other IoT devices.
Prime Day deals also include a number of Echo bundles on sale as well, like this one with a smart light bulb and this one with a wall mount.
The Echo Studio has dropped to $170 for Prime Day. It provides the best sound quality of any Echo speaker thanks in part to a 30mm tweeter, three midrange speakers and a dedicated woofer, plus support for Lossless high-res and Dolby Atoms audio. It also includes analog and optical lines in and it, too, has a built-in Zigbee smart home hub.
The Amazon Echo Buds have dropped to $25 for this sale. The retailer’s main earbud offering, the Echo Buds are one of our top picks for the best budget wireless earbuds you can get right now. Their design allows some outside sound in, which some will prefer over total noise cancellation, and they have a comfortable design with a pocket-friendly case, automatic wear detection, multi-device connectivity and, of course, built-in Alexa voice controls.
The Amazon Echo Show 5 is on sale for $50 right now. It’s one of our favorite smart displays thanks to its compact design, ambient light sensor and sunrise alarm feature, all of which make it an excellent smart alarm clock. Amazon improved the speaker quality on this latest model, which gives sound deeper bass and clearer vocals.
The Echo Show 5 Kids is also available at a discount right now.
The Echo Show 8 has dropped to $85 for Prime Day. This is our current top pick for the best smart display with Amazon’s Alexa thanks in part to its 8-inch touchscreen, 13MP camera that supports auto-framing for better video chats and its built-in Zigbee smart home hub.
The 2023 model supports Visual ID, which will show personalized information on the device’s display depending on who’s using it, and video streaming from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and other services.
The Echo Show 10 display is on sale for $200 for Prime Day. This model has a 10.1-inch touchscreen that automatically moves to follow you as you’re on video calls and dish out voice commands, plus it supports Visual ID and has a Zigbee smart home hub built in.
Amazon’s Echo Show 15 has been discounted to $220. It’s arguably the best option for anyone that wants a smart display that can double as a tiny TV. In addition to supporting Alexa voice commands, its 15.6-inch FHD display can show widgets, calendars, sticky notes and other helpful information, and it has Fire TV software built in that lets you stream content from Netflix, Prime Video and other services.
Prime Day Kindle deals
The base Kindle is on sale for $85 for Prime Day. It’s our top pick for the best budget ereader out there, and it’s an even better value when you can snag it on discount. In addition to giving you access to Amazon’s vast Kindle ebook library, the entry-level Kindle has a good number of page customization options (for text size, font, margins, etc) and Audible integration, which lets you listen to Audible audiobooks if you have a pair of Bluetooth headphones.
The Kindle Kids e-reader has been discounted for Prime Day to $100 This is the same device as the base Kindle, but it becomes more kid-friendly thanks to the included cover, two-year warranty and the included year of Amazon Kids+, which gives children ages 3-12 access to hundreds of appropriate ebooks and audiobooks. Just be sure to take note when you activate that subscription because it will renew after one year at the standard $6/month rate.
The Kindle Paperwhite has dropped to $135 for Prime Day. The latest version of the Paperwhite has thinner bezels, an adjustable warm light, speedier page turns and a battery that can last up to 10 weeks on a single charge. This model is also IPX8 waterproof and has built-in Audible integration.
The Kindle Paperwhite Signature is on sale for $180 right now. It has all of the features that the standard Paperwhite does, but it also adds an auto-adjusting front light, wireless charging support and double the internal storage (32GB instead of 16GB).
In our Kindle Paperwhite Signature review, we gave the device a score of 97 for its more responsive screen, small bezels and the added convenience that the auto-adjusting light brings.
The Amazon Kindle Scribe has been discounted to $235 for Prime Day. The Scribe is one of the best E-Ink tablets you can buy at the moment, and certainly the top pick if you want a writable table that also excels as an ereader. It provides a great reading and writing experience, thanks in part to its ability to access the entire Kindle ebook library, and it has handy Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive and Dropbox integration.
Prime Day Fire TV deals
The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max has dropped to $35 for Prime Day. In addition to 4K HDR streaming with Dolby Vision and Atmos support, the 4K Max dongle includes Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, 16GB of built-in storage and live picture-in-picture capabilities. It also supports the Fire TV “ambient experience,” which lets you display photos and images on your TV screen when you’re not actively watching something.Fire TV Stick Lite
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite has dropped to $15 for Prime Day. This is already the most affordable Fire TV streaming stick, but it’s a steal at this sale price. It supports 1080p content and comes with a “lite” version of the Alexa Voice Remote.
The standard Fire TV Stick is on sale for $18 right now. It ups the ante on the TV Stick Lite by adding support for Dolby Atmos audio, plus it comes with the regular version of the Alexa Voice Remote. It also supports Wi-Fi 5 and comes with 8GB of internal storage.
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $25 for Prime Day. It’s the cheapest Fire TV Stick you can get to stream 4K content, plus it has support for Wi-Fi 6 and Dolby Vision and Atmos. With its live picture-in-picture feature, you can view security camera feeds right on your TV while you’re watching your favorite show or movie.
Amazon’s full-sizes set-top box, the Fire TV Cube, is on sale for $100 right now. This model will provide the best performance of any Fire TV streaming device, and it supports 4K HDR content, Dolby Vision and Atmos and an enhanced version of the Alexa Voice Remote. Along with live picture-in-picture view and the Fire TV ambient experience, you can also hardware other devices to the Fire TV Cube including a cable box or a game console.
Most of Amazon’s Fire TV Omni Series of smart sets are on sale for Prime Day. The standard Omni Fire TVs are all 4K sets with support for HDR content and hands-free Alexa commands. They also have three HDMI ports for connecting things like game consoles, and Fire TV OS has support for all of the major streaming platforms, including Netflix and Max, so you’ll be able to watch all of your favorites regardless of where they live.
The Omni QLED Series of 4K TVs has all of the same features as the standard models, but they have Quantum Dot displays that produce brighter, richer colors.
Prime Day Fire tablet deals
The Fire HD 8 tablet is on sale for $50 right now. It’s a bit step up from the Fire 7 thanks to its 8-inch HD touchscreen, hexa-core processor and 13 hours of battery life. The improvements in the screen quality alone make it a better buy for most people, and this slab would make a good couch device for general web browsing, email checking, online shopping and more.
The Fire HD 10 tablet has been discounted to $75 for Prime Day. This version has a 10-inch FHD touchscreen, improved camera for video calls, 13 hours of battery life and it works with a stylus (although you have to buy that separately). If you’re looking for a cheap tablet that doesn’t compromise too many of this basics, this is a good option.
The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet has dropped to $110 for this sale. This model is designed for kids aged six to 12 and comes with a slimmer protective case, a two-year warranty and one year of access to Amazon Kids+. Otherwise, you get a very similar experience here that you would with the non-Pro version, including parental controls, a 10-inch touchscreen, solid performance and a 13-hour battery life.
Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for Prime Day tech deals. Hear from Autoblog’s experts on the best Amazon Prime Day deals for your car, garage, and home, and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.