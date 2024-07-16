The best Prime Day deals on Echo speakers, Kindle ereaders and other Amazon devices

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

While you can often find discounts on Echo speakers, Fire tablets, Kindles and other Amazon devices throughout the year, Amazon Prime Day is the best time to buy them, period. The online retailer usually discounts most of its own hardware for its special, members-only shopping event in the summer, and those discounted prices are typically only rivaled by Black Friday sales.

In recent years, Prime Day discounts on these gadgets have even been better than those we’ve seen during the holiday shopping season. For Amazon Prime Day 2024, you’ll find most of Amazon’s devices on sale for record-low prices (or close to them). These are the best Prime Day deals you can get on Kindles, Fire TVs, Echos and more.

If you're looking for even more Prime Day deals, check out Engadget's Prime Day hub where you'll find all of the best tech deals you can get for the shopping event this year. In addition to Amazon devices, Prime Day is typically a great time to pick up big-ticket items like tablets, laptops and robot vacuums, and accessories like power banks, streaming devices, Bluetooth speakers and the like.

Prime Day Echo deals

Amazon Amazon Echo Spot $45 $80 Save $35 After discontinuing the smart alarm clock years ago, Amazon recently revived the Echo Spot and swiftly discounted it by 44 percent for Prime Day. It's your standard Alexa smart speaker with a screen, but notably it does not have a built-in camera for video chats. $45 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo Pop $18 $40 Save $22 Amazon’s Echo Pop speaker is on sale for only $18 for Prime Day. It’s one of the newer Echo devices available, and it sports a 1.95-inch front-facing speaker and a physical mic-mute switch for extra privacy. The Pop also has built-in eero compatibility, so it can extend the area of your home Wi-Fi network if you already have an eero router system. The Echo Pop Kids is also available at a discount for Prime Day. $18 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo Studio $170 $200 Save $30 The Echo Studio has dropped to $170 for Prime Day. It provides the best sound quality of any Echo speaker thanks in part to a 30mm tweeter, three midrange speakers and a dedicated woofer, plus support for Lossless high-res and Dolby Atoms audio. It also includes analog and optical lines in and it, too, has a built-in Zigbee smart home hub. $170 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Echo Show 15 $220 $280 Save $60 Amazon’s Echo Show 15 has been discounted to $220. It’s arguably the best option for anyone that wants a smart display that can double as a tiny TV. In addition to supporting Alexa voice commands, its 15.6-inch FHD display can show widgets, calendars, sticky notes and other helpful information, and it has Fire TV software built in that lets you stream content from Netflix, Prime Video and other services. $220 at Amazon

Prime Day Kindle deals

Engadget Amazon Kindle $85 $100 Save $15 The base Kindle is on sale for $85 for Prime Day. It’s our top pick for the best budget ereader out there, and it’s an even better value when you can snag it on discount. In addition to giving you access to Amazon’s vast Kindle ebook library, the entry-level Kindle has a good number of page customization options (for text size, font, margins, etc) and Audible integration, which lets you listen to Audible audiobooks if you have a pair of Bluetooth headphones. $85 at Amazon

Amazon Kindle Kids $100 $120 Save $20 The Kindle Kids e-reader has been discounted for Prime Day to $100 This is the same device as the base Kindle, but it becomes more kid-friendly thanks to the included cover, two-year warranty and the included year of Amazon Kids+, which gives children ages 3-12 access to hundreds of appropriate ebooks and audiobooks. Just be sure to take note when you activate that subscription because it will renew after one year at the standard $6/month rate. $100 at Amazon

Engadget Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $135 $150 Save $15 The Kindle Paperwhite has dropped to $135 for Prime Day. The latest version of the Paperwhite has thinner bezels, an adjustable warm light, speedier page turns and a battery that can last up to 10 weeks on a single charge. This model is also IPX8 waterproof and has built-in Audible integration. $135 at Amazon

Amazon Amazon Kindle Scribe $235 $340 Save $105 The Amazon Kindle Scribe has been discounted to $235 for Prime Day. The Scribe is one of the best E-Ink tablets you can buy at the moment, and certainly the top pick if you want a writable table that also excels as an ereader. It provides a great reading and writing experience, thanks in part to its ability to access the entire Kindle ebook library, and it has handy Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive and Dropbox integration. $235 at Amazon

Prime Day Fire TV deals

Amazon Amazon Fire TV Cube $100 $140 Save $40 Amazon’s full-sizes set-top box, the Fire TV Cube, is on sale for $100 right now. This model will provide the best performance of any Fire TV streaming device, and it supports 4K HDR content, Dolby Vision and Atmos and an enhanced version of the Alexa Voice Remote. Along with live picture-in-picture view and the Fire TV ambient experience, you can also hardware other devices to the Fire TV Cube including a cable box or a game console. $100 at Amazon

Prime Day Fire tablet deals

Engadget Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet $50 $100 Save $50 The Fire HD 8 tablet is on sale for $50 right now. It’s a bit step up from the Fire 7 thanks to its 8-inch HD touchscreen, hexa-core processor and 13 hours of battery life. The improvements in the screen quality alone make it a better buy for most people, and this slab would make a good couch device for general web browsing, email checking, online shopping and more. $50 at Amazon

