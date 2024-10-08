The best Prime Day deals on robot vacuums include up to $600 off machines from iRobot, Dyson, Shark and others

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
Robot vacuums are some of the pricier smart home gadgets you can get, which is why waiting until a sale like Amazon Prime Day is a smart shopping move. October Prime Day is a particularly good time to check out the deals because they’re typically the same (or close to) what we’ll see during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For this year’s October Prime Day, robot vacuums, combo vacuum-and-mop machines and even standard, cordless stick vacuums have been discounted. We’re seeing some of the lowest prices of the year on many of our top picks for the best robot vacuums you can get today, including models from iRobot and Shark. Here are the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals, and a few cordless stick vacuums on sale, that you can get.
Prime Day deals on robot vacuums
The best robot vacuums take a chore than many of us would rather not do and automates it to the point where the most you have to do is set a cleaning schedule and empty a bin every once in a while. Of course, that level of smart home automation comes at a cost — which is why it’s a good idea to take the leap on that robo-vac you’ve been eyeing while it’s on sale for October Prime Day.
iRobot Roomba Vac robot vacuum for $189 ($61 off): This affordable Roomba gives you strong suction power in a sleek design, plus a companion app that makes it easy to set cleaning schedules.
iRobot Roomba Combo j7+ robot vacuum and mop for $699 ($401 off): This combo robo-vac and mop will drop its mopping pad down when it runs over hard flooring, and it comes with a self-emptying base.
iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ robot vacuum and mop for $800 ($600 off): This higher-end robot vacuum and mop has a design that allows for better edge and corner cleaning, superior suction power and a self-emptying base that will automatically refill the mop cleaning solution when needed.
Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum cleaner for $370 ($30 off): Shark’s robo-vac can clean both carpet and hard floors well and maps your home while it cleans so you can more easily send it to specific rooms and areas when you want. Its self-emptying base can also hold up to 30 days worth of debris.
Anker Eufy Boost 11S Max robot vacuum cleaner for $130 ($120 off): This is one of the best budget robot vacuums available now thanks to its good suction power, long battery life and slim design that lets it get underneath more furniture than other, taller machines.
Prime Day deals on cordless vacuums
There are some of us who actually enjoy vacuuming (guilty!), and for those folks, a cordless vacuum makes the most sense in 2024. They’re lighter and easier to maneuver than traditional, upright vacs, and some of them even come with self-emptying bases like their robot counterparts do. These are some of our favorites that have been discounted for Prime Day.
Dyson V15 Detect Plus cordless vacuum cleaner for $700 ($50 off): This version of our top pick in our best cordless vacuum cleaner guide has superior suction power and can handle pet hair without breaking a sweat, plus it has 60 minutes of run time and comes with a number of cleaner-head accessories.
Shark PowerDetect Clean cordless vacuum cleaner for $400 ($100 off): The “multiflex” arm on this Shark cordless vacuum can help you clean better under furniture, and the included self-emptying base means you do not have to empty its dustbin yourself.
Shark Detect Pro cordless vacuum cleaner for $330 ($120 off): This relatively lightweight cordless vacuum does a good job cleaning carpeted and hard surfaces, and its charging dock includes a self-emptying base into which it’ll dump its contents after every job.
Tineco Pure One S11 cordless vacuum cleaner for $220 ($80 off with coupon): Our top pick for the best budget cordless vacuum is even cheaper right now.
Tineco Pure One Station Furfree cordless vacuum cleaner for $500 ($300 off): This strong cordless vacuum has a heavy-duty self-emptying base, and it comes with accessories to help you groom your furry friends.
