The best Prime Day deals on robot vacuums include up to $600 off machines from iRobot, Dyson, Shark and others

Robot vacuums are some of the pricier smart home gadgets you can get, which is why waiting until a sale like Amazon Prime Day is a smart shopping move. October Prime Day is a particularly good time to check out the deals because they’re typically the same (or close to) what we’ll see during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. For this year’s October Prime Day, robot vacuums, combo vacuum-and-mop machines and even standard, cordless stick vacuums have been discounted. We’re seeing some of the lowest prices of the year on many of our top picks for the best robot vacuums you can get today, including models from iRobot and Shark. Here are the best Prime Day robot vacuum deals, and a few cordless stick vacuums on sale, that you can get.

Prime Day deals on robot vacuums

The best robot vacuums take a chore than many of us would rather not do and automates it to the point where the most you have to do is set a cleaning schedule and empty a bin every once in a while. Of course, that level of smart home automation comes at a cost — which is why it’s a good idea to take the leap on that robo-vac you’ve been eyeing while it’s on sale for October Prime Day.

Prime Day deals on cordless vacuums

There are some of us who actually enjoy vacuuming (guilty!), and for those folks, a cordless vacuum makes the most sense in 2024. They’re lighter and easier to maneuver than traditional, upright vacs, and some of them even come with self-emptying bases like their robot counterparts do. These are some of our favorites that have been discounted for Prime Day.

