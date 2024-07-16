Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The best Prime Day Kindle deals on Amazon’s ereaders
Snag a good price on a new ereader with these Amazon Prime Day Kindle deals.
Ereaders make it easy to take an entire library of books with you, and E Ink screens tend to be easier on your eyes than a tablet’s LED display. Amazon Kindles are easily the most popular ereader on the market — but they don’t go on sale often. Now that Amazon’s (twice) yearly Prime Day sale has arrived, we’re seeing discounts on nearly every Kindle the company makes. While new Kindles may be on the horizon, any Kindle you buy today should give you years of reliable use (the company promises at least four years of software updates).
As with all Engadget tech deals coverage, we only highlight discounts on gear we've tested or have otherwise used and know to be worthy of your money. We cross-checked our ereader/E Ink guides and Kindle reviews with the Prime Day deals Amazon has put forth to come up with what you see here. And we'll update these deals roundups throughout the two days of Amazon's Prime Day sale.
Best Prime Day Kindle deals
Our favorite budget ereader is Amazon’s standard Kindle and, thanks to Prime Day, it’s dropped to $85 from its $100 list price. The lowest we tracked previously was $65 for the Prime event last July.
The 2022 generation is the most recent release for the base model and it comes with 16GB of storage, which should be enough room for thousands of books. The battery lasts for weeks at a time and grants access to Amazon’s Kindle library as well as free ebooks from your local library.
The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite adds a few bells and whistles to the basic Kindle model, namely an adjustable warm light, a larger 6.8-inch display and an IPX8 waterproof rating. Right now it’s down to $135 for Prime Day, down from the MSRP of $150. It went as low as $95 last Prime Day.
Amazon’s Kindle Paperwhite Signature earned high praise in our review when it came out back in 2021. For Prime Day, the price has dropped from $190 to $180. Like the Paperwhite, this 6.8-inch ebook reader is waterproof and has a warm front light. The Signature edition adds in wireless charging, an automatically adjusting light and more storage at 32GB. We particularly liked the thin bezels, responsive screen and premium feel.
The Kindle Scribe is now discounted to $235 for Prime Day. It’s usually $340 for the 16GB size with the Basic pen. This is the only Kindle that supports a stylus, and it’s our top pick for an E-Ink tablet and ereader combo.
When the reader came out in 2022, we gave it a review score of 85. We like the nearly non-existent stylus latency, the roomy 10-inch display and the premium build.
Best Prime Day Kindle Kids deals
The Amazon Kindle Kids is essentially the basic Kindle ereader with a few additional perks, such as an included case, an extended two-year warranty and one year of access to the audio and ebook library contained within Amazon Kids+ (which will renew at $6 per month after a year if you don’t cancel). It’s usually $120 but has gone as low as $75 during previous Prime Day sales. Right now, it’s down to $100.
The Kindle Paperwhite Kids also comes with a case, a year membership to Amazon Kids+ and the extended warranty, but this model has the waterproof, flush-front, 6.8-inch display of the Paperwhite model at its core. For Prime Day, it’s down to $150 instead of the $170 list price.
