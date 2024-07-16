The best Prime Day Kindle deals on Amazon’s ereaders

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Ereaders make it easy to take an entire library of books with you, and E Ink screens tend to be easier on your eyes than a tablet’s LED display. Amazon Kindles are easily the most popular ereader on the market — but they don’t go on sale often. Now that Amazon’s (twice) yearly Prime Day sale has arrived, we’re seeing discounts on nearly every Kindle the company makes. While new Kindles may be on the horizon, any Kindle you buy today should give you years of reliable use (the company promises at least four years of software updates).



As with all Engadget tech deals coverage, we only highlight discounts on gear we've tested or have otherwise used and know to be worthy of your money. We cross-checked our ereader/E Ink guides and Kindle reviews with the Prime Day deals Amazon has put forth to come up with what you see here. And we'll update these deals roundups throughout the two days of Amazon's Prime Day sale.

Best Prime Day Kindle deals

Photo by James Trew / Engadget Kindle (2022 release) $85 $100 Save $15 Our favorite budget ereader is Amazon’s standard Kindle and, thanks to Prime Day, it’s dropped to $85 from its $100 list price. The lowest we tracked previously was $65 for the Prime event last July. The 2022 generation is the most recent release for the base model and it comes with 16GB of storage, which should be enough room for thousands of books. The battery lasts for weeks at a time and grants access to Amazon’s Kindle library as well as free ebooks from your local library. $85 at Amazon

Best Prime Day Kindle Kids deals

Amazon Kindle Kids (2022 release) $100 $120 Save $20 The Amazon Kindle Kids is essentially the basic Kindle ereader with a few additional perks, such as an included case, an extended two-year warranty and one year of access to the audio and ebook library contained within Amazon Kids+ (which will renew at $6 per month after a year if you don’t cancel). It’s usually $120 but has gone as low as $75 during previous Prime Day sales. Right now, it’s down to $100. $100 at Amazon

