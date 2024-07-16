The best Prime Day Lego deals cut up to 30 percent off our favorite sets

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

Most of the Amazon Prime Day deals we cover here at Engadget are in the realm of tech, but there are some others that we just can't resist telling you about — like Prime Day Lego deals. The sale includes up to 30 percent off Lego sets. For one thing, you'll be able to snap up a Star Wars Luke Skywalker's X-Wing Fighter set for $35. It usually costs $50.

This Lego kit, which is recommended for builders aged nine and above, has 474 pieces so it should keep you and/or (pun not intended) your kids busy for a while. The X-Wing has a retractable landing gear and a pair of spring-loaded shooters. You can convert the wings to attack position with the press of a button. The kit comes with Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and General Dodonna minifigures that you can place in the cockpit, while R2-D2 has his very own spot on board.

Marvel fans may be interested in picking up an Iron Man Nano Gauntlet that's kitted out with the Infinity Stones. This set usually costs $69, but it's on sale for $49. This 765-piece kit is geared toward adult builders. It comes with a stand and descriptive tablet, so the idea is to keep this on display, perhaps in your office, living room or den. The gauntlet also has jointed fingers, so you can position them as you like (perhaps with the middle one raised in the direction of a completed Thanos build).

Last but not least, there's a Lego kit aimed at Minecraft enthusiasts that's on sale. The Ruined Portal set, which is designed for builders aged eight and older, includes larger pieces that should be easier for smaller hands to get to grips with. It features Minecraft stalwart Steve, along with a baby sheep, baby hoglin and a wither skeleton. The set usually costs $30, but it's on sale for $21.

That's not all though, folks. There are many other Lego Prime Day deals for you to check out.

