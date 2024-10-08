The best Prime Day SSD deals we could find during Amazon's October sale

The latest Amazon Prime Day sale has begun, and it’s looking like another decent chance to save on recommended storage gear. If you’re looking to add more space ahead of Black Friday, we’ve rounded up the best discounts we could find on internal and external SSDs, microSD cards, thumb drives and other storage equipment during Amazon’s October Prime Day event. We’ll update this post as we find more offers of note. Just remember that the Prime Big Deal Days sale, as it’s officially called, runs through October 9, and you’ll need to be a Prime subscriber to see some of the offers.

WD Black SN850X (2TB) for $140 ($50 off): If you want a similar performing drive but need more capacity, the 2TB SN850X should fit the bill. This deal isn’t an all-time low, but it’s about $10 to $15 below the 2TB model’s usual going rate over the past several months.

Samsung 990 Pro w/ heatsink (4TB) for $280 ($200 off): The Samsung 990 Pro is widely rated as one of the fastest PCIe 4.0 drives on the market. This variant comes with a heatsink, so it’s PS5-ready from the jump, though it’s probably overkill for more casual tasks, and it’s always possible to save cash by adding your own heatsink to a cheaper SSD. That said, if you don’t want to bother with that and you need a ton of space, this is an all-time low.

Crucial T705 (2TB) for $240 ($160 off): Most people don’t need to pay extra for an ultrafast PCIe 5.0 drive like the T705, but if you have heavy-duty performance needs and you own a compatible motherboard, this is about $45 off the 2TB model’s average going rate.

Kingston XS1000 portable SSD (2TB) for $102 ($38 off): The diminutive Kingston XS1000 is the runner up pick in our guide to the best portable SSDs, and this deal takes about $20 off the drive’s average street price as of late.

SK Hynix Beetle X31 portable SSD (1TB) for $65 ($70 off): The similarly pocketable Beetle X31 should do the job if you only need 1TB of space. This deal comes within a couple bucks of the lowest price we’ve seen and takes about $25 off the drive’s usual street price.

Crucial X10 Pro portable SSD (2TB) for $147 ($43 off): You need a device that supports USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 to take full advantage of it, but the X10 Pro is essentially a faster version of the top pick in our portable SSD buying guide. Again, this discount isn’t an all-time low, but the 2TB model has typically retailed around $190 in recent months.

Lexar SL500 portable SSD (1TB) for $85 ($45 off): This is another USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 model, so most people can safely skip it for a cheaper USB 3.2 Gen 2 SSD or, if you need more performance, a faster USB4 drive. If the SL500 fits into your setup, though, this discount is about $5 to $10 less than the 1TB model’s usual street price.