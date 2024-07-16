The best Prime Day TV deals for 2024

A number of Samsung’s The Frame TVs are on sale for Prime Day, including a 50-inch model for $898. The set has gone for a little bit less a couple times before, but this is still about $350 off its average street price in recent months. Other sizes are similarly discounted, including the 55-inch version for $998 (with a color bezel cover thrown in) and the 75-inch model for $1,998.

You’d mainly get a Frame TV for the aesthetic, as the whole thing is designed to mount flush against a wall and hang like a piece of art. You can even use it to display actual artwork and photos when you aren’t watching something. Its image quality is still decent as well, though it’s not on the level of the best LED TVs in this price range, as there’s no mini-LED backlight or local dimming feature to improve its contrast. The 50-inch model has a basic 60Hz refresh rate as well; the larger models bump that up to 120Hz.

The prices above apply to the last-generation Frame TV, which has the model code LS03B. Samsung released a revised model (the LS03D) earlier this year, which gets a bit brighter in HDR according to some reviews and can save a bit more energy when displaying artwork. The older version is a better value while it’s cheaper, but if you must have the latest, bundles that pair the new set with a bezel cover are also on sale. The 43-, 50-, 55- and 65-inch versions there are down to $848, $1,098, $1,198 and $1,698, respectively. All of those are new lows, but we’ll inevitably see them drop further as the year goes on.