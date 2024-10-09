The best Prime Day vacuum deals from iRobot, Dyson, Shark and others for October Big Deal Days

Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products .

October Prime Day typically has deals on all kinds of electronics, but it’s a smart move to look for big-ticket items on your list first and foremost. If you’ve been meaning to buy a robot vacuum, now’s a great time to do so. These are some of the more expensive smart home gadgets you can get, but snagging them on discount during October Prime Day can mean saving hundreds off the sticker price. This year, Prime Day deals have brought some of our top picks for the best robot vacuums down to record-low prices, and there are even some decent deals on cordless stick vacuums as well. Here are the best October Prime Day vacuum cleaner deals we could find.

Best Prime Day deals on robot vacuums

iRobot

The best robot vacuums take a chore than many of us would rather not do and automates it to the point where the most you have to do is set a cleaning schedule and empty a bin every once in a while. Of course, that level of smart home automation comes at a cost — which is why it’s a good idea to take the leap on that robo-vac you’ve been eyeing while it’s on sale for October Prime Day.

Best Prime Day deals on cordless vacuums

Photo by Valentina Palladino / Engadget

There are some of us who actually enjoy vacuuming (guilty!), and for those folks, a cordless vacuum makes the most sense in 2024. They’re lighter and easier to maneuver than traditional, upright vacs, and some of them even come with self-emptying bases like their robot counterparts do. These are some of our favorites that have been discounted for Prime Day.

Expired Prime Day deals

iRobot Roomba Combo j9+ robot vacuum and mop for $799 ($600 off): This higher-end robot vacuum and mop has a design that allows for better edge and corner cleaning, superior suction power and a self-emptying base that will automatically refill the mop cleaning solution when needed.

