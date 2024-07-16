Engadget has been testing and reviewing consumer tech since 2004. Our stories may include affiliate links; if you buy something through a link, we may earn a commission. Read more about how we evaluate products.
The best Prime Day vacuum deals on our favorite robot vacuums for 2024
Save on machines from iRobot and Shark, plus cordless vacuum deals from Dyson.
Robot vacuums are a great way to automate a chore that needs to get done regularly, but these machines can get expensive quickly. That’s why it’s a wise decision to wait for a shopping event like Amazon Prime Day to buy one, when you can usually save hundreds off the sticker price.
Prime Day deals on vacuums have brought some of the best prices we’ve seen all year to many of our top picks for the best robot vacuums available today, including models from iRobot and Shark. There are even some solid cordless stick vacuums on sale as well as part of the Prime Day deals. We collected all of the best Prime Day deals on vacuums here so you don’t have to go searching for them.
Anker's Eufy Boost IQ RoboVac 11S Max has dropped to $130 for Prime Day. That's more than $100 off and one of the best prices we've seen. This robovac was already a steal at its original price, but now it's an even better buy with this heavy discount.
Despite not having Wi-Fi connectivity, this machine earned a spot on our list of the best budget robot vacuums because it does a great job cleaning all floor types and its slim profile allows it to get underneath furniture more easily than other robovacs we've tested. It also comes with a handy remote that lets you change cleaning modes and control the direct of the vacuum.
The Roomba Essentials robot vacuum has dropped to $160 for Prime Day. It’s an upgraded version of the Roomba 694, which is one of our favorites thanks to its good suction power and easy to use iRobot companion app.
If you don’t want to spend a ton on a robo-vac, this is a good place to start. Even without the discount, it's one of the most affordable robovacs that iRobot makes. That means it's a good option for brand new robo-vac owners, too.
The Roomba Essentials Combo machine is on sale for $190 for Prime Day. This model ups the ante a bit by adding in mopping capabilities to the usual robot-vacuum formula. It’s the most affordable vac-and-mop machine that iRobot makes, and it’s an even better buy at this sale price.
Admittedly, not everyone will need (or want) mopping capabilities in their robovac. But it's a convenient feature to have, especially if you have a mix of hard and carpeted floors in your home.
This Shark AI Ultra robot vacuum is on sale for $295 for Prime Day. It's a version of one of our top picks thanks to its easy setup process, good suction, smart home mapping and its bagless, self-emptying base that holds 60 days worth of debris.
This Dyson V15 Detect Plus vacuum has dropped to a record low of $570 for Prime Day. The V15 Detect is our top pick for the best cordless vacuum you can get right now because it has fantastic suction power (making it great for pet owners as well as anyone else), a lightweight design and good battery life — plus it comes with a number of useful attachments.
This Tineco model has dropped to $300 for Prime Day, which is 40 percent off its usual rate. It earned a top slot in our best cordless vacuum guide thanks to its great suction power, single-button start and iLoop smart sensor that automatically adjusts suction power as needed as you clean.
This model also has Wi-Fi connectivity, which is probably overkill for most, but will be appreciated by the most tech-savvy among us. It also has a sturdy yet slim charging base.
You can pick up the Tineco Pure One S11 cordless vacuum for only $200 right now. It's our top budget pick in our best cordless vacuums guide thanks to its solid suction power for the price, and it also includes the iLoop smart sensor that automatically adjusts cleaning power as you're using it.
Just note that this model doesn't have a single-button start, so you'll have to hold down its power button to use it, and it has a smaller bin than some of our other top picks.
The higher-end Roomba j7+ robovac has dropped to $640 for Prime Day. In addition to its ability to avoid pet waste, this model has a self-emptying base that holds up to 60 days worth of debris and smart mapping capabilities.
We consider the standard j7 to be one of the best robot vacuums you can get right now. The j7+ might start off more expensive, but the self-emptying base is worth the extra cash.
You can pick up this Shark robot vacuum model for only $250, and it's very similar to the other AI Ulta robovac we highlight here. The main difference is that this model's self-emptying base can only hold 30 days worth of debris.
